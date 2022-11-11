Ratatoskr requires your assistance in God of War Ragnarok. He’ll have several tasks for you to work through, and one of them includes locating the stags that represent the Four Seasons to the Realm Between Realms. They have been scattered throughout the nine realms, and he needs them back. Tracking them down can take a bit of time. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all stags in God of War Ragnarok.

How to complete A Stag for All Seasons in God of War Ragnarok

You need to find only four while exploring the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. Not only are there only four of them, but the stags are also in a single realm: Vanaheim. You can find them throughout The Crater, a region you can unlock after completing a Scent of Survival.

All stag locations in God of War Ragnarok

You can find one of the stags in the Jungle. You can reach this location by going through the Plains and traversing the ruins. First, you will need to reach the other side and unlock the dam, bringing water back to The Crater. After you’ve done that, take the boat downriver and fight against the two Ogres throwing rocks at you. You can now swing across back to where you were and find one of the stags.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is another stag at The Sinkholes, a location on the east side of The Crater. You can reach this location after you’ve brought water back to the valley. The stag will be across the river, close to a Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last two stags are a bit more tricky to pin down. One of them will be on the north side of The Crater and will be available after you complete the For Vanaheim! quest, rescuing Birgir.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final stag is at the Wishing Well. Unfortunately, you can only reach this location after traveling to the Sinkholes and taking on Crag Jaw, a large drake.