Not everything needs to be ripped about in God of War Ragnarok. There’s a quest called the Nine Realms of Bloom that you can complete where you travel between the many locations, tracking down the unique flowers and flora in those areas. They’re in specific locations, so finding them can be tricky, and it’s not exactly what many would expect Kratos to do in-between quests, but there are several to find. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete Nine Realms in Bloom in God of War Ragnarok.

All flower locations in Nine Realms in Bloom in God of War Ragnarok

There are nine flowers you can find for this quest. Some of them are in the same realm, which can make your job a bit easier to locate them all.

Related: How to unlock Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok

All flower locations in Alfheim

You can find the Dawnbloom in Alfheim, one of the nine flowers for the quest. You will need to make your way to the Forbidden Sands region, and proceed to the southwest part of the map. It will be close to where you can find the Stone Troll, in the corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Jotunheim

There is a flower you can find in Jotunheim called Ironbell. However, to reach this location, you have to beat the game. After beating the game, return to Sindri’s house and speak with Ratatoskr. He will present you with the Jotunheim seed, and you can now freely visit the realm. When you arrive, turn to the left, and the flower will be in a small alcove next to Angrboda’s treehouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Helheim

When you visit Helheim, there is a flower called Soulblossom that you can find. You want to go to the left when you arrive and then take a right on the two-way path. After jumping down, use your Blades of Chaos on the cliff to the left of you, and then take a right at the path in the road, away from the gate. You can find the flower at the end of the walkway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Midgard

There is a flower in Midgard called Mirkweed. For this one, using the bag of Yggdrasil Seeds Ratatoskr gave you, click on the Mystic Gateway leading to Sanctuary Grove. You can now access this location at your leisure. While here, on the right side of Chaurli, Freya’s home and friend, you can find the flower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Muspelheim

There is one flower in Muspelheim called Ashpetal, and it’s in a relatively easy spot. You need to unlock The Crucible to reach it, which means you need to find the two Muspelheim seeds in Ragnarok. When you have those, go to The Crucible, and proceed to the right of the forge where the dwarves are working, and you can find the flower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Niflheim

There are two flowers in Niflheim. We recommend visiting this location when you’ve reached the game’s end and survived Ragnarok. After this, the prison in Niflheim will be available for you to explore. On the bottom of the prison, in the southern cell, is a flower called Dreamshade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other flower you can find in Niflheim is called Frostfinger. If you’ve already acquired the bag of Yggdrasil seeds from Ratatoskr, move your cursor over to the Mystic Gateway that leads to this part of Niflheim, and click on it. You can unlock this area, and the flower will be a short distance from the Mystic Gateway entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Svartalfheim

There is a flower called Sparkthorn in Svartalfheim, one of the nine you need to locate to complete this quest. You will need to return to Nidvaellir and proceed to the first area Kratos and Atreus explored together. A small gust of air will come from one of the wooden posts. Throw the Draupnir Spear into it, and the flower will be on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All flower locations in Vanaheim

The final flower you can find for the Nine Realms in Bloom quest is called Starblush, which you can find in Vanaheim. You will need to travel to The Crater, which you can do by completing the Scent of Survival quest. After this, make your way south to the Jungle, and complete Return of the River, bringing water back to the valley. You can now return to The Plains and proceed to the east, where you can arrive at The Sinkholes, and the flower will be next to the furthest Mystic Gateway.