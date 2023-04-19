All Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lightsaber Colors & Their Meanings

You can customize your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, giving it a unique appearance to suit the type of Cal Kestis you’re playing. The customization is limited, but it can reflect your play style and the type of outfit you use on Cal.

Along with the appearance of the lightsaber, the kyber crystal can be swapped out, giving it a unique lightsaber color. Every color has a unique meaning attached to it, as these crystals are a reflection of the Jedi that bonds with them. This guide covers all lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and their meaning.

Every Lightsaber Color in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Although you start with a blue lightsaber in Fallen Order, you can unlock up to nine lightsaber colors by the end of the game. One of these colors, orange, was available as a pre-order bonus, whereas the others become available as you progress through the game, with many unlocking when you reach the final act.

You can unlock these lightsaber colors in Jedi: Fallen Order.

Blue

Cyan

Green

Indigo

Magenta

Orange

Purple

Red

Yellow

All Meanings Behind the Lightsaber Colors in Jedi: Fallen Order

Of the lightsaber colors you can use in Jedi: Fallen Order, blue and green are the most traditional colors. These were typically used by many in the Jedi Order and were commonly seen in movies and television shows.

Blue is seen as being used by the Jedi Guardians, who sought to be more combat-oriented, such as Anakin Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Jedi who used a green saber were seen to be in more touch with the force, typically relying on their force powers, such as Qui-Gon Jinn and Yoda, or used by Jedi Counsulars.

The less common color, yellow, was used by the Jedi Temple Guards, seen in The Clone Wars animated show. These were the protectors of the Jedi Order on Coruscant. They were also associated with the Jedi Sentinels.

Purple is a unique color, and only one Jedi has famously used this color, Mace Windu. Played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequel series and seen throughout The Clone Wars show, he was a rare Jedi infamous for mixing his more aggressive emotions in the force without falling into the Dark Side and becoming a Sith. Those who use a purple saber are seen as walking that fine balance.

The more unique colors, such as cyan, indigo, magenta, and orange, are far less common. These are likely reserved for extremely unique Jedi with a deep connection to the force and are an excellent way to make Cal stand out during your Fallen Order campaign. However, orange might have more significant meanings with the reveal of Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati from the Ahsoka television show.

The final lightsaber color, red, is traditionally used by the Sith. These are the force users that have a connection with the Dark Side, the opposite of the Jedi. For a Sith to create a red lightsaber crystal, they were meant to kill and take a Jedi’s lightsaber from them, bleeding the Jedi’s crystal, turning it from its original color, and corrupting it. The red color crystal became available in Fallen Order during the game’s one-year anniversary when the developers unlocked Cal’s Inquisitor outfit, saber, and red crystal.

These are the only lightsaber colors in the base game, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor expands on these and unlocks the extremely famous white lightsaber color. This color appeared canon in the animated show Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian and was used by Ahsoka.