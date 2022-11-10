There are several Stone Trolls you can find playing God of War Ragnarok. While they might seem like statues, these are trolls that you can fight against, and they reward unique and rare resources you can add to your growing collection. However, activating them means you need to find a particular item. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Stone Troll locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Stone Trolls in God of War Ragnarok

Make sure to find the Mystical Heirloom before you track down the Stone Trolls. Without this item, you will be unable to awaken the trolls, and they will remain immovable objects. When you have the item, bring it to the trolls’ location and activate it as if it were any other relic, and the trolls will come to life. There are four Stone Trolls to find.

Related: What do you do with the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok?

Stone Troll location in Midgard

You can find the first Stone Troll in Midgard. It will be on the southwest part of the map, over by the Derelict Outpost. You won’t have to go too far into this location. The Stone Troll is at the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stone Troll location in Alfheim

The Stone Troll in Alfheim is further away in this region. You can find it in the Forbidden sands, in the southwest part of the region. You will need to jump a ledge to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stone Troll location in Vanaheim

There are two Stone Trolls for you to find in Vanaheim. However, they are in the same place, so you will need to fight them simultaneously. They will be on the River Delta’s east side, at Noatun’s Garden. We recommend clearing the poison from this location before beginning the encounter.