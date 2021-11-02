All Supply Drop crate weapons rates in Apex Legends

The Supply Drop weapon rates are changing for Apex Legends following Season 11: Escape. Thankfully, these changes are moving in a positive direction, especially for players who felt like they didn’t receive the best loot roll when it comes to drawing a weapon from these crates. The weapon rates are going up for Season 11 across the board. These are all of the Supply Drop crate weapons rates in Apex Legends.

The weapon rates will be broken up into three tiers. You have the early-game, the mid-game, and the late game. The chances of a weapon appearing in the Supply Drop increases as you progressively move later into the game, meaning you need to stay alive and risk a Supply Drop run if you need to improve your loadout against the final handful of teams who have been eliminating the others.

These are all of the weapon drop rates in Supply Drop crates.

Early game crate weapon rates: 50%

Mid game crate weapon rate: 75%

Late game crate weapon rate: 100%

Now, even the early game Supply Drops have a good chance of a weapon appearing, providing everyone a worthwhile risk to running after them. If you were hesitant about going after Supply Drops before, you now know that every crate has at least a 50% chance or better of a weapon being inside it, and you can expect everyone to go after them now.