All supported languages in God of War Ragnarök

The upcoming God of War Ragnarök will support multiple languages at launch. Not every language will be available in all copies of the game. The languages in your copy of God of War will be determined by which region you live in.

Developers at Santa Monica Studio shared the available languages that will be fully localized. That includes voice acting and text. That list includes the following

Arabic

English

French

German

Greek

Italian

Japanese

Polish

Portuguese (European)

Portuguese (Brazilian)

Russian

Spanish (European)

Spanish (Latin American)

Related: Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge reveals that surgeries delayed God of War Ragnarok

If you don’t see the language you speak above, don’t worry. There will be other languages that will be available but will only be in the text. That list includes:

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Croatian

Czech

Dutch

Hungarian

Korean

Thai

Turkish

God of War Ragnarök is the fifth main entry in the God of War franchise and is a direct sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 version of God of War. Ragnarök continues Krato’s adventures in Norse mythology, as he and his now teenage son aim to prevent Ragnarök – the prophesized end of all Norse gods.

God of War Ragnarök was announced in September 2020 and was initially slated to release sometime in 2021. The game has now been postponed to some time in 2022.