All supported steering wheels in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has been built from the ground up to take advantage of advanced features on PC. This includes things like ultrafast refresh rates, ultrawide displays, and many of the steering wheels that are currently available.

Below, you will find a full list of all the supported makes and models that will work with the game.

Logitech : Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo Thrustmaster : Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

Additionally, haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller is supported by all versions of Forza Horizon 5, including Steam for the first time. As you can see, players will have plenty of options and hopefully, any existing steering wheel that you own is supported in the game.

That’s not all that Forza Horizon 5 offers to PC players, however. The Forzavista mode, a special mode for examining the massively details car models in the game, will now allow for raytracing, and the cars look truly spectacular with this advanced lighting method.

Raytracing won’t just affect how cars look in the mode, however. The raytracing engine will also be used to influence how the engines sound in Forzavista, replicating how sound bounces around environments.