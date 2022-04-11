All Tapu Bulu weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Tapu Bulu is one of the many guardians of the Alolan Islands, and it’s making its debut in Pokémon Go. You’ll have the chance to encounter this legendary Pokémon in five-star raids, but you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to take it down alongside other trainers. This guide covers all Tapu Bulu’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Tapu Bulu weaknesses

Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. Given its resistance diversity, you can expect to see Tapu Bulu appear in a handful of Master League battles, and it could serve as a decent raid Pokémon.

Best Pokémon counters to Tapu Bulu

The best Pokémon to counter Tapu Bulu will be Gengar, Toxicroak, and Galarian Slowbro.

Gengar is an effective raid Pokémon against Tapu Bulu, being a Ghost and Poison-type. While Gengar is effective as an attacker, it is considered a glass-cannon, which means it won’t last too long in a fight. We highly recommend using it to primarily damage Tapu Bulu and use it when another player has a bulky option in the battle. The best moveset to teach Gengar will be the fast move lick and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge bomb.

Next, we have Toxicroak, a Poison and Fighting-type Pokémon. Although Toxicroak is a Fighting-type, you can lean into its Poison-type characteristics, using these moves that are super effective against Tapu Bulu. The best moveset to teach Toxicroak for this fight will be the fast move poison jab and the charged moves sludge bomb and dynamic punch. However, you’ll primarily be using sludge bomb during this fight.

The final option will be to use Galarian Slowbro, a sometimes underutilized Pokémon that can be extremely useful during this fight. It’s a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon, giving it a wide variety of attacks to use during the fight. We recommend teaching your Galarian Slowbro the fast move poison jab and the charged moves sludge bomb and psychic. Like Toxicroak, you’ll primarily use Galarian Slowbro’s sludge bomb attack.

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Tapu Bulu. These are some other Pokémon you can use to fill up the rest of your roster.

Abomasnow

Metagross

Muk

Roserade

Salazzle

Skuntank

Vileplume

After beating Tapu Bulu, you’ll have a chance to catch this legendary Pokémon. However, for the Spring Into Spring 2022 event, you cannot catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.