All Tapu Lele weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Tapu Lele is coming to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to battle it in five-star raids and add it to your collection. You’ll want to bring a reliable team with you to defeat it. In this guide, we will cover all of Tapu Lele’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Tapu Lele weaknesses

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type attacks. Therefore, your best choices will focus on you making a team of Ghost and Steel-type Pokémon to take it down.

Best Pokémon counters to Tapu Lele

The best Pokémon to counter Tapu Lele include Gengar, Metagross, and Chandelure.

Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. It can do some heavy damage to Tapu Lele, but it is a glass cannon, so you want to make sure you have some suitable partner Pokémon to back it up. You also can use Gengar’s mega evolution for this battle to do even more damage and secure victory.

Alongside Gengar, we also recommend Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type. While it shares a typing with Tapu Lele, Metagross’ Steel-type attacks and moveset is exceptional at taking it down. Plus, unlike Gengar, it has a lot more bulk to it, giving it a chance to remain in the fight much longer.

The final option we will recommend is Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type. Chandelure sits in the middle of being a little bulky, similar to Metagross, but many trainers find it to do far more damage for a short burst of time in battle. However, we highly recommend it in many raid battles, making it an ideal choice to go against Tapu Lele.

You’ll need to bring a full team of six Pokémon to take down Tapu Lele. Here are some other choices you to consider adding to your roster.

Absol

Banette

Dialga

Giratina

Hoopa

Kyogre

Melmetal

Mismagius

Roserade

Trevenant

Zacian

Zarude

After beating Tapu Lele, you’ll have a chance to catch it. Unfortunately, there will not be a shiny version available.