All the new skins in Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 is now live, with tons of new content to play through. Players can trek through the brand new mega area, Enkanomiya, or experience the new Archon Quest that heavily features the new characters, Shenhe and Yunjin. And for fans of the characters Ningguang and Keqing, you can experience all of this new content with brand new skins.

As a 4-star character, Ningguang’s skin will be given away for free to all active players who complete the upcoming Fleeting Colors in Flight event, which will go live on January 25 and end on February 12. Meanwhile, Keqing’s skin is only available if you purchase it through the shop in-game.

Image via miHoYo

As of this writing, Keqing’s skin costs 1350 Genesis Crystals for the majority of Version 2.4. However, this price will later increase to 1680 Genesis Crystals. If you’re a Keqing main and are hoping to grab a new skin, be sure to catch this offer before it disappears.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for Ningguang, her free skin won’t be free forever and will disappear at the upcoming event’s end. Dedicated Ningguang players can still purchase the skin at a later date, as was the case with Barbara’s skin which was also given away for free. (Ningguang’s skin is not available to purchase at the moment.) This also creates a precedent in which 4-star characters will likely continue to receive free skins in the future.