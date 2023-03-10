All The Root of Nightmare loot drops and loot tables in Destiny 2

The Root of Nightmare raid in Destiny 2 is the raid released for the Lightfall expansion. You can expect to work through a handful of encounters with your full fireteam. Each encounter will be a harrowing thing to conquer, but it comes with some of the best gear you can find in Destiny 2. This guide covers all Root of Nightmare loot drops and tables you can expect to receive for each raid encounter in Destiny 2.

Every Root of Nightmare loot drops in Destiny 2

Parts of the weapons and armor that will drop for the Root of Nightmare raid have been datamined, but not everything has been uncovered. We’ll be updating this page during the World First race encounter, and we’ll make sure we’re actively adding to this page as we confirm it. The first 48 hours for the Root of Nightmare raid are going to be difficult.

These are all the weapons and armor you might get to drop for the Root of Nightmare raid in Destiny 2.

Briar’s Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Koraxis’s Distress (Grenade Launcher)

Mykel’s Reverence (Sidearm)

Nessa’s Oblation (Shotgun)

Rufus’s Fury (Auto Rifle)

The Root of Nightmare Raid Armor set is called Agony set

These are not all the confirmed weapons and armor. These will be updated throughout the day, and we receive more confirmations from the World First teams competing in this heated competition and the teams who are working through the Contest Mode. Once this goes up after 48 hours, more players can jump into the game and give it a try.

These are how the encounters work for Roots of Nightmare.

Root of Nightmare First encounter loot table