All The Visionary lore locations in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

You can find several lore journals throughout your journey in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. You’ll want to collect as many as you can to receive the rewards for finding them. Each piece gives you a small number of points, steadily unlocking more rewards as you progress through the game. While playing as Illaoi in Bilgewater, there are three journals for The Visionary that you can find. Each reward you 10 points.

All The Visionary lore locations

The first one you can find right before entering the Captain’s Pub in the Slaughter docks. You can choose to do it before entering the pub, or after. Proceed up to the stairs and make your way to the left side, where you should see the journal scrap on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one is the Warrens. You’ll only be able to advance here after speaking with the Captains in the Captain’s Pub. Rather than going off to the right, proceed to the left side and follow the path. You should find it on the ground, to the left of some treasure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final piece of The Visionary lore collection is the next after the Warrens, in the Slaughter Shed. When you immediately enter the area, it will be on the ground to the left of the entrance.