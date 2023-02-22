All Thestral Den locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Thestrals in the Wizarding World have a negative reception around them because they only appear to people who have witnessed death in their life. That being said, they are peaceful creatures that can provide you with a valuable upgrade item in Hogwarts Legacy. Finding Thestrals is needed for a certain side quest, but finding them, in general, can be good for selling to the Brood and Peck store. Here are all of the Thestral Den locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

How many Thestral Dens are in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are two Thestral Dens in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is located in the northern portion of the map, above the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame fast travel locations. This one is located almost right in the center of the bog area here.

The second location is in the southeastern portion of the map, which is only accessible through the Poidsear Coast tunnel. Go further southeast to the Maurenweem Lake region and you can find it between the Tower Tunnel and Coastal Mine Floo Flame fast travel points. You will need to fly up a cliffside to find it.

After you have located one of the above dens, you will have to do a little work to catch the Thestrals. We recommend using spells like Levioso and Arresto Momentum to slow them down enough to pull out your Nab-Sack to capture them. You have to get through five button presses to secure them. If the Thestral gets to flying through the air, you will need to wait for them to land to have any chance at grabbing them, as they move too quickly and get too high for you to reach them.