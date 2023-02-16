All landing platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy

While Headmaster Phineas Black might have banned Quidditch during his tenure in Hogwarts Legacy, you can still uphold the Broomstick sport’s spirit by donning the cosmetic Quidditch Captain’s Outfit, a four-piece costume unlocked by finding every Landing Platform in the Highlands. For students unfamiliar, Landing Platforms are a type of environmental collectible that you can discover throughout the open world. Like Balloons, these platforms will not appear on your map like Merlin Trials or Treasure Vault. Instead, you must fly atop your Broom or Beast around the Highlands to encounter all twenty Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Interact With Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy

To interact or activate a Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy, all you must do is land on top of its surface. There are two primary parts of this environmental collectible: a rotating exterior ring with braziers and a center with a sun-shaped symbol. You must step onto the center in order to have it count toward Challenge completion. Once your feet have touched the surface of the center, the outer ring will spin and ignite its torches, indicating you have successfully discovered the Landing Platform.

Aranshire Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

For clarification, we have labeled all twenty Landing Platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy with titles based on the Floo Flame closest to their position. Moreover, each platform collectible can be discovered in any order. Nevertheless, we will start with the Landing Platform south of Aranshire, a Hamlet on the slope east of Hogwarts. The platform sits atop a small ridge shelf near the main road, below an underground Treasure Vault entrance.

East North Hogwarts Region Landing Platform 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

The next two Landing Platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy can be accessed by fast traveling to the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. Southwest of the nearby Bandit Camp, you will discover the platform on a telescope overlook beside a small disheveled shack. For reference, the nearby Bandit Camp is where you locate Rowland’s Map during “The Tale of Rowland Oakes” side quest.

East North Hogwarts Region Landing Platform 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

If you fly west from the platform stated above, you will encounter another Landing Platform around the main road’s midpoint between Korrow Ruins and the Small Bandit Camp. The environmental collectible will be on the lofty mountain shelf, so be sure to keep a high elevation to spot it.

Pitt-Upon-Ford Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

For the fourth Landing Platform location in Hogwarts Legacy, we will be heading north to the Hamlet of Pitt-Upon-Ford, west of San Bakar’s Tower. This settlement is also where you find Indira Wolff, a vendor who sells all manner of Beast Materials. From Pitt-Upon-Ford’s Floo Flame, fly high into the air and face southward. This site’s Landing Platform is atop a wooden scaffold built on the ridge south of town.

East North Ford Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

Another Landing Platform location in Hogwarts Legacy is near the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame, directly east of Hogsmeade. Like the platform in Aranshire, the environmental collectible is tucked away on a small shelf on the side of a ridge. For reference, this shelf is south of a kaleidoscope of Butterflies on the map.

Keenbridge Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

Next, travel to the Floo Flame at Keenbridge on the south side of Hogwarts Valley and fly westward to the ruins on a hill. You will find the Landing Platform on the upper floor of the eastern building in the ruins. For reference, this is also a location where you will find a Merlin Trial, a Treasure Vault, an Ancient Hotspot, and a Diricawl Den.

The Mine’s Eye Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

The eighth Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy is in the South Sea Bog, south of The Mine’s Eye and north of East South Sea Bog Floo Flame. Unlike most of the platforms we have encountered thus far, this one is not in a high place but sits on a small hill beside the nearby train tracks.

West Hogwarts Valley Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

For the next few Landing Platforms, we will be focusing on the area around the Feldcroft Region, starting at the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. From the fast-travel point in Hogwarts Legacy, fly vertically upward over the forest and face northwest. Ascend the mountain slope past the treeline to find another Landing Platform with a scenic view of the valley below and Hogwarts to the north.

North Feldcroft Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

You can discover the tenth Landing Platform location in Hogwarts Legacy between the West Hogwarts Valley and North Feldcroft Floo Flames, with the latter being closer. It is on a shelf sticking out of the mountain slope but is relatively high above ground level. Therefore, you will need to ensure your elevation is high enough to spot it.

South Feldcroft Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

Moving on to the southern coast of Feldcroft, fast travel to the Floo Flame at South Feldcroft, southwest of Rookwood Castle. Next to the cabin where the Floo Flame is located, you will find a massive rock overlooking the sea. Fly to the top of this rock to find the next Landing Platform.

Feldcroft Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

The eleventh Landing Platform location in Hogwarts Legacy is in a ruin east of Feldcroft, the village where Sebastian’s sister and uncle reside. Head to the Ancient Magic Hotspot position in the west and investigate the upper level of the destroyed building on the left to find the platform.

Irondale Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

The ruins south of Irondale is where you find the twelfth Landing Platform in the Highlands. From the village’s Floo Flame, fly southward to the structural remains where you can find the treasure chest for the side quest “Well, Well, Well.” Investigate the clearing behind the ruined building to encounter the platform.

South Poidsear Coast Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

The remaining seven Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy will be on the southern side of the Hogwarts Legacy world map. For students unfamiliar, you can access the bottom of the map by passing through the Loyalist-guarded Coastal Cavern tunnel. The tunnel’s entrance is at the sizeable Medium Bandit Camp in South Sea Bog. After you have reached the Poidsear Coast, head to the South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame. Explore the small island at the southern tip of the small coastal peninsula to find the world’s thirteenth Landing Platform.

Marunweem Bridge Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

Next, travel to the Marunweem Bridge that connects the Poidsear Coast and Marunweem. You find the fourteenth Landing Platform on the eastern tower of the bridge, the same spot where an Ancient Magic Hotspot can be discovered. However, be mindful of the Goblin Loyalists guarding the bridge’s tower.

Coastal Mine Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

The Coastal Mine Landing Platform is one of the easier platforms to spot in Hogwarts Legacy, thanks to its noticeable colorful Quidditch banner hanging beside it. You will find the collectible beside a lofty Thestral Den.

West Manor Cape Landing Platform 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

Similar to the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame, the area around West Manor Cape also has two Landing Platforms. The first can be found north of the Floo Flame on a small coastal shelf where you can also encounter the entrance to a Treasure Vault. You can open the entryway by casting the Accio Spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

West Manor Cape Landing Platform 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

The second West Manor Cape Landing Platform location in Hogwarts Legacy is directly south of the area’s Floo Flame. More specifically, the platform is on one of two islands near the elevated coast of Manor Cape. For reference, the island you are looking for sits in the water slightly west of a Hippogriff Den.

Clagmar Castle Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

We are nearing the end of our Landing Platform hunt in Hogwarts Legacy, with the second-last platform southwest of Clagmar Castle. The collectible is somewhat hidden on the eastern side of the rocky precipe east of the only Graphorn Den in Hogwarts Legacy.

Cragcroft Landing Platform in Hogwarts Legacy

The twentieth and final Landing Platform location in Hogwarts Legacy can be found atop a rocky spire that sits in the sea between Clagmar Castle and Cragcroft. The towering rock formation is taller than any environmental objects surrounding it, making it hard to miss.

How to Unlock the Quidditch Captain’s Outfit in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have finally found and activated all twenty Landing Platforms across the Highlands, you will be able to unlock and wear the Quidditch Captain’s Outfit in Hogwarts Legacy. To claim your rewards, head to the Challenges menu and select Exploration. Check “Landing Platforms” and receive all four pieces of the cosmetic set.

You can wear your new clothes by hovering over one of your apparel slots and pressing the X button on your gamepad. For those curious about how long it roughly takes to find every Landing Platform and unlock Quidditch Captain’s Outfit in Hogwarts Legacy, it took us around 40 minutes to complete the escapade in one sitting.