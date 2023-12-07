What Are The Rift Islands in LEGO Fortnite? Rainbow Islands & More

There are multiple mysteries and locations for you to explore in LEGO Fortnite. One of the stranger mysteries is the rift islands you can find floating in your LEGO world and what you’re supposed to do when you find them.

You should be able to see the rift islands from a good distance away as they have a distinct rainbow sticking out of them. These rift islands won’t remain in the same location for long, though, and you need to do something special when you get to the top of them. Here’s what you need to know about the rift islands in LEGO Fortnite, and what you need to do when you get to the top.

How The Rift Islands Work in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The rift islands will be floating in the middle of the air on a small island, with a rainbow coming out from them. You’ll need to make stairs to reach the top, where you’ll find a variety of LEGO figures, all dancing.

How you respond when the LEGO figures are dancing at you does matter. You will need to perform an emote in response to them, and after you do this, the group will gift you a variety of items. I received dynamite, a shovel, and a handful of starting resources for my trouble.

The group cheered and waved at me after I did my emote, and shortly after this, they disappeared, and the rift island popped out of existence of my LEGO Fortnite world, and I would have to explore other locations to find more. They’re a great way to get a handful of random sources you can use while you’re playing or add to your storage later, such as Blast Powder.

Where to Find Rift Islands in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

I couldn’t find a reliable location to regularly track down these rift islands in my LEGO Fortnite world. They seemed pretty random. However, when I went to one location with a rift island, it disappeared before I could get the items, the rift island returned to that location later. If you miss out on the rainbow island, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find them again if you return to that location. You’ll want to remember it or use a Map Maker to create a waypoint on your map.

These rift islands were fun for me to find while I was out exploring for more caves and trying to add more resources to my LEGO Fortnite village. I recommend having enough wood on your character to create stairs to reach these islands and get these special items from these colorful LEGO characters.