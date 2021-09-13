All top player ratings in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 player ratings are always something players need to know. Whether you’re trying to build your dream team in Ultimate Team, need to best your pals in Kick Off, or want to bring in a superstar in Franchise, knowing the top players will give you an edge. This year, EA Sports has made a few surprising changes to player ratings (Spoilers: Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in the top two anymore). They’ve also given considerable boosts to young players who are quickly becoming the face of the game.

As teased above, the top two has had a slight change this year. Lionel Messi continues to sit on top at 93 OVR; however, Robert Lewandowski is now the second-highest-rated player in the game at 92 OVR. Unfortunately for Bayern fans, his relatively low pace will probably let you down in-game, but it’s still wild to see Ronaldo drop out of the top two. As far as teams go, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain lead the way with four players each, though PSG’s lineup of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Gianluigi Donnarumma seem more dangerous. Check out the full list of the top 22 players below.

Player Position Rating Team Lionel Messi RW 93 Paris Saint-Germain Robert Lewandowski ST 92 Bayern Munich Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91 Manchester United Kevin de Bruyne CM 91 Manchester City Kylian Mbappe ST 91 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar LW 91 Paris Saint-Germain Jan Oblak GK 91 Atletico Madrid Harry Kane ST 90 Tottenham Hotspurs N’Golo Kante CDM 90 Chelsea Manuel Neuer GK 90 Bayern Munich Marc-Andre Ter Stegen GK 90 Barcelona Mohamed Salah RW 89 Liverpool Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 89 Paris Saint-Germain Karim Benzema CF 89 Real Madrid Virgil Van Dijk CB 89 Liverpool Joshua Kimmich CDM 89 Bayern Munich Heung Min Son LM 89 Tottenham Hotspurs Alisson GK 89 Liverpool Thibaut Courtois GK 89 Real Madrid Casemiro CDM 89 Real Madrid Ederson GK 89 Manchester City Sadio Mane LW 89 Liverpool

For the most part, this is just a slight reshuffling of last year’s list. Players like Salah and Mane have dropped down a point, while players like Neuer, Kante, and Kane have gone up a point or two. The only big addition is Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose move to PSG has seen him rise four points from his position in FIFA 21. Meanwhile, aging players like Sergio Aguero and Sergio Ramos have both dropped out of the top 22 after several years among the world’s best.

If you’re looking to inject some star power into your club, make sure to pick up one of the players above. Most of them can really take your squad to the next level.