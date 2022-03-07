How to unlock the Liurnia Divine Tower in Elden Ring

You can visit any one of Elden Ring’s Divine Towers to activate Great Runes, find some good loot, and also fight some powerful enemies. One of these towers, found in Liurnia, will require you to advance fairly deep into one NPC’s questline before you’re able to access it. Here’s how to get into the Liurnia Divine Tower.

You will access the Liurnia Divine Tower via Carian Study Hall, but you won’t be able to do so at first. You’ll first need to obtain the Inverted Carian Statue, which can only be acquired via Ranni the Witch’s questline. To start her questline, speak to her in the Three Sisters area, which you’ll find by fighting through Carian Manor. She’ll task you with finding the Eternal City of Nokron, which you’ll be able to access after defeating Starscourge Radahn. Once you’re inside Nokron, you’ll need to find the Fingerslayer Blade. After you obtain this item, return it to Ranni, and she’ll give you the Inverted Carian Statue.

Now, head over to Carian Study Hall, which we have marked below on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside, and you’ll see a pedestal in front of you. Interact with this pedestal, and your character will place the statue on it. The entire study hall will now turn upside-down, and you’ll be able to advance forward. The inverted study hall calls for a bit of platforming, and is wrought with fast enemies, so proceed with caution. In the center of the inverted study hall, there should be an elevator for you to ride down. Take it, and then head through the large set of double doors in front of you.

You’ll now be at the bridge leading to the Liurnia Divine Tower. There’s a powerful Godskin Noble on it that you can either fight or run past. Once you get past this enemy, just make your way across the bridge, take the elevator up, and you’ll be at the top of the tower.