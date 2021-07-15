All trainer level requirements and rewards in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite pits all manner of Pokémon against each other in MOBA battles. It is certainly an unusual combination and one that is bound to appeal to a broad spectrum of players out there. If you are wondering if the game will have a level progression system similar to other MOBAs, then the answer is yes indeed.

By playing matches, you will be able to earn experience toward your next level, and it can unlock new Pokémon, attacks, defensive techniques, or other abilities. Most MOBAs have a similar system so that players are slowly introduced to new and important mechanics instead of having everything dumped upon them at once.

This can be especially important for players who are new to MOBAs, and the Pokémon franchise is highly likely to attract a lot of people to this genre for the first time. Below, you can find each level in the game, the reward, and the relevant number of each reward, where applicable.