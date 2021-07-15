All trainer level requirements and rewards in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite pits all manner of Pokémon against each other in MOBA battles. It is certainly an unusual combination and one that is bound to appeal to a broad spectrum of players out there. If you are wondering if the game will have a level progression system similar to other MOBAs, then the answer is yes indeed.

By playing matches, you will be able to earn experience toward your next level, and it can unlock new Pokémon, attacks, defensive techniques, or other abilities. Most MOBAs have a similar system so that players are slowly introduced to new and important mechanics instead of having everything dumped upon them at once.

This can be especially important for players who are new to MOBAs, and the Pokémon franchise is highly likely to attract a lot of people to this genre for the first time. Below, you can find each level in the game, the reward, and the relevant number of each reward, where applicable.

LevelTotal Required XPRewardQuantity
2100Slowbro
3250Gold950
4450Potion
5700Venusaur
6950Unlock the ranked mode
71,400X Attack
82,050X Defense
92,900Item upgrade50
103,950Fluffy Tail
115,200Eject Button
126,650Item upgrade50
138,300White Smoke
1410,150Full Heal
1512,200Item upgrade50
1614,400Goal accelerator
1716,750Ticket300
1819,250Item upgrade80
1921,900Item upgrade80
2024,700Ticket300
2128,050Item upgrade80
2231,950Item upgrade80
2336,400Ticket300
2441,400Item upgrade80
2546,950Gold950
2652,550Ticket300
2758,200Item upgrade80
2863,900Gold950
2969650Ticket300
3075,450Item upgrade100
3181,350Gold950
3287,350Ticket300
3393,450Item upgrade100
3499,650Gold950
35105,950Ticket300
36112,300Item upgrade100
37118,700Gold950
38125,150Ticket300
39131,650Item upgrade100
40138,600Item upgrade100

