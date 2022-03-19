All Tunic fairy locations in the West Garden

West Garden is one of the spots in Tunic where there are two fairies to track down. One of them is pretty simple to find, but the other is a bit off the beaten track. However, collecting enough fairies will net you a precious piece of the instruction manual, while finding all of them unlocks a secret treasure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tree on the island

This one can be tricky to find, but luckily there’s a helpful little hint on your map. On the westernmost point of the area, down in the south, there is a cluster of little stones sticking out of the water. This is denoted by an arrow pointing off to nowhere on the map. If you blink to each of these little rocks, you’ll eventually land on an island with a pink cherry tree.

At first glimpse, it might seem like there’s nothing there. You need to turn your attention to the flowers that surround the tree. Each one exists in a cluster, and these indicate which direction you press on the Holy Cross (D-pad on a controller, arrow keys on a keyboard). So the left side of the tree has one flower, so you start with the left. The bottom of the tree has a cluster of two, so down is the second direction you press. Then you move on from there.

If you’re still not able to land the code, here it is: Left, down, right, left, up, down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Blue Tiles

This one is reasonably straight-forward and clearly visible from space. Near the center of the map is a large platform that the pink energy track goes through. On either side are decorative blue tiles, but look at them another way and you might recognize them as a code for your Holy Cross. Simply start on one end and follow it through to the other.

If you’re having trouble following it, here is the sequence: Up, left, up, right, up, left, up, right, up, left, down, left, up, right, down, right, up, left, up, right, up, left, up, right, up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a reminder, if you’re having trouble finding the location, pressing up, left, up, right, down, right on the “Holy Cross” will send three sparkles out that move in the direction of the fairy.