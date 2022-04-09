All unlockable characters in Cantonica’s Canto Bight in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Finding and unlocking every playable character in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will take plenty of time. Every section of the game has multiple characters, either at the forefront of the franchise or the lesser-known ones. Here is how to get all of the playable characters in Canto Bight on Cantonica in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Captain Canady

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the jail section of this region to find a race that will reward you with Captain Canady if you beat it within 50 seconds.

Mama the Hutt

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Mama the Hutt just outside of the casino to the right side of the entrance. Switch to a Bounty Hunter character and travel to Uscru. Find and hunt down Sy Snootles to complete the mission and unlock her.

Master Codebreaker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to Old Town, and you will see a droid that a Protocol Droid has to talk to. He will need to be escorted to the jail section of the map, where he will release the Master Codebreaker.

Ubbla Mollbro

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ubbla Mollbro can be found in the northern portion of the casino. Talk to her to start a mission that will require you to talk to the doctor in Ewok Village.