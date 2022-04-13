All unlockable characters in Echo Base in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Chances are, one of the last locations you will unlock characters on in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is Hoth’s Echo Base. This is because several of the missions that reward them require players to play episodes in all three trilogies. Here’s everything you need to do to unlock all of Echo Base’s characters.

2-1B

To own 2-1B, you will first have to accept the No Arm in Asking side mission in Tatooine’s Mos Eisley. 2-1B should then appear in the bottom-left corner of Echo Base and will lend the Party People quest, a mission which sends you to Jakku, Mos Espa, and Jundland Waste to find its missing parts. You can then return to 2-1B to gain access to the character.

K-3PO

The Protocol Droid has a number of requirements before being able to journey through its dedicated mission, The Mourning Report. You will need to have beaten all of the story missions within Episode V: The Empire Strikes and discover Coruscant’s Federal District, Uscru District, and Coruscant Space locations. Once that’s done, The Mourning Report can be received from a Rebel in the north side of Echo Base. You’ll then have to find K-3PO’s missing parts all around Coruscant to unlock the character.

R5-M2

Those needing R5-M2 can start by speaking to the droid in a tunnel at the top-right corner of the map. It will lend the Clipboard Conundrum, a side mission that only requires you to deliver a message to a missing Rebel. You can find the Rebel on a black platform near the center of Echo Base.

Rebel Friend

For Rebel Friend, all story missions for Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi must be completed. A doctor will then spawn in Echo Base’s Medical Bay in the bottom-left corner and offers you The Healing Power of Crystals side mission. It can be done in just minutes by heading to Crait Outpost’s Landing Pad area and picking up 10 Rhodochrosite from its walls. You can then head back to the doctor to earn Rebel Friend.

Wampa

You can unlock Wampa through beating the Wampa Wonder side mission. The quest can be acquired by speaking to the beast in the top-right corner of Echo Base and escorting it out of the building. However, it will require a handful of character classes, such as Protocol and Astromech Droids, as well as a Scavenger with the Breaker Blaster.

Zev Senesca

Hero-class character Zev Senesca is rewarded when the Aquamarine Around the Gills quest is completed. You can begin it by talking to Zev at the center of Echo Base and then heading to Mos Eisley on Tatooine to find his lost crew of pilots.

