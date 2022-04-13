For those who want to explore the Star Wars universe, the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows you to check out some of your favorite locations from the movies in Lego form. As you explore the game, there are multiple side quests and challenges you complete, such as No Arm in Asking. In this guide, we detail how to complete No Arm in Asking in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can start the No Arm in Asking quest when you visit Mos Eisley and head to the north side of the map. You’ll find Chalmun’s Cantina, the most famous Cantina on this galaxy side. Once you’re inside, speak with Doctor Evazan at the front to begin the quest.

Ponda, Doctor Evazan’s friend, needs your help finding a replacement arm, so long as they don’t ask any questions. After accepting the quest, you’ll have the option to visit Hoth or Kashyyyk to find the replacement arm. When you reach Hoth, you’ll need to complete the Party People quest, and when you’re on Kashyyyk, you’ll need to complete the Armed and Ready mission. Both of these missions become available shortly after accepting No Arm in Asking.

After concluding both of those quests, you can return to Doctor Evazan and complete his mission, helping Ponda find a new arm.