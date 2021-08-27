All Unown weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Unown are unique Pokémon that appear every so often in Pokémon Go. Sometimes they can appear in the wild, and other times you’ll have to beat them in raids to capture them. When you have to battle against them in raids, you’ll want to bring a reliable team with you to deal with them effectively, especially if you plan to battle them by yourself. These are all of Unown’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in the mobile game.

All Unown weaknesses

An Unown is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. You want to focus on using all three Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types for your Pokémon roster. They’re solid choices, especially with using Mega Beedrill to boost your team’s attack power.

Best Pokémon to counter Unown

The best Pokémon to counter Unown will be Gengar, Escavalier, and Chandelure.

Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. It’s primarily used as a glass cannon for most battles because of its powerful attack power and slim defenses, but it’s a solid choice for most raid encounters, especially when battling against an Unown. The best moveset to teach Gengar is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

Next, we have Escavalier, a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. It has significantly higher defenses than Gengar because it’s a Steel-type, and it’s resistant to Psychic-type attacks that Unown can toss out throughout the encounter. As a result, it’s a solid attacker, so long as you focus on its Bug-type moves. The best moveset to teach Escavalier is the fast move bug bite and the charged moves megahorn and drill.

The final recommendation is Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. Like Gengar, Chandelure has an incredible attack, making it perfect to defeat Unown during these battles. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against an Unown. So we recommend filling out the rest of your team with these Pokémon.

Bisharp

Darkrai

Drifblim

Genesect

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Metagross

Tyranitar

Weavile

Yveltal

After defeating an Unown, you’ll have the chance to capture it. There is a chance you can capture a shiny version, but it depends, and it varies on the type of Unown you’re battling against, along with the events currently active in Pokémon Go.