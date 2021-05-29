All Unusual Hilichurl Locations during the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact

With the Mimi Tomo event underway in Genshin Impact, players have discovered the Unusual Hilichurl doesn’t stay in one place for long. Each day, he is off to a new location and it is up to players to track him down again.

To do this, they need to engage with some of the friendlier, more talkative Hilichurls and find out various pieces of information from them. Eventually, they will find that the know where the Hilichurl will be, and what time.

It should be noted, you cannot just go to the location at the correct time and find him, you will need to play through the steps of the relevant quest each day to have the Unusual Hilichurl appear in your game. Guides for the full quests have been linked below.

Day 1 Location

On Day 1, you can find the Unusual Hilichurl near the Statue of the Seven in Windrise after the quest steps are complete.

Day 2 Location

On Day 2, you can find the Unusual Hilichurl near the the north of Liyue Harbor after the quest steps are complete.

Day 3 Location

On Day 3, you can find the Unusual Hilichurl near the Stormbearer Mountains after the quest steps are complete.