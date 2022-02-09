The Valentine’s Day 2022 event has arrived in Pokémon Go. With it, Flabébé and its evolved forms have become available, and you’ll have the chance to add them to your PokéDex. We highly recommend working your way towards catching this Pokémon and evolving it into Florges to use in the Master League. Alongside this event, you can expect to complete two unique collection challenges. In this guide, we cover all Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 1 tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

There are four Pokémon you’ll need to complete this challenge. These are all of the Pokémon you’ll need to catch to earn the rewards in the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 1.

Luvdisc

Plusle

Volbeat

Woobat

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a male Frillish encounter.

The Pokémon in the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 1 will appear in the wild. None of them are restricted to Field Challenges or raids, so you should have a streamlined way of finding them. If you do not encounter any of these Pokémon in your local area, we highly recommend adding incense to your character or placing a lure on a PokéStop to bring Pokémon to your location. After catching these Pokémon once, you’ll have completed that task for the challenge.

The Valentine’s Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go will be from February 10 to 14, giving you a little over five days to finish all of these tasks.