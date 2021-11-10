All version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Whenever a new Pokémon generation releases, the games come in two versions. While the versions feature the same storyline, they typically have specific Pokémon that only show up in it and not the other. For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, these version exclusives will still matter in the remastered games. These are all of the version exclusive Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

The information we have come from the original games. However, these lists could change depending on what players learn when they embark on the remastered journey. Here’s what we know right now.

Aggron

Aron

Cranidos

Dialga

Entei

Ho-Oh

Honchkrow

Kecleon

Larion

Larvitar

Mightyena

Murkrow

Poochyena

Pupitar

Raikou

Rampardos

Scizor

Scyther

Seel

Skunktank

Stunky

Suicune

Tyranitar

The addition of Ho-Oh, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune come as we learn about Ramanas Park, a location where players who reached the end of the game and had their name in the Hall of Fame can access. They’ll be able to find both legendary and mythical Pokémon, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl both have unique encounters. If you’re looking to capture all of the Pokémon from both games, you’ll need to trade with another player who has access to that version. It likely means you’ll need to go out and capture some of your exclusive version from your game, too.