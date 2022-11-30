All Voruna abilities in Warframe

Voruna arrived in the Lua’s Prey update for Warframe, and she is the 51st playable character to join the roster. She is Werewolf themed, and her concept art was created in partnership with legendary artist Joe Madureira. She focuses on hard-hitting stealth attacks and powerful passive abilities to keep her in the action at all times. This guide will explain all Voruna’s abilities in Warframe: Lua’s Prey.

All Voruna’s abilities in Warframe

Voruna is wolf themed, and her armor is adorned with four wolf heads, each with a different name that factors into her four special attacks. She can be earned from Conjunction Survival missions or a themed bundle on the Market.

image via Digital Extremes

Shroud of Dynar

(TAP) Dynar shrouds Voruna with invisibility and accelerates her speed. Invisibility ends when Voruna attacks. For a short time after a melee attack lands, melee attacks have increased Critical Damage and Status Chance and inflict Bleed. Melee kill an enemy during this time to extend the melee buff.

(HOLD) Dynar guards Voruna, increasing her Parkour Velocity.

Fangs of Raksh

(TAP) Raksh’s fangs tear into your enemies. 5 random Status Effects are applied at 10 Stacks each on an enemy. On target’s death, spread the Status Effects to other nearby enemies.

(HOLD) Raksh guards Voruna with Status Effect resistance.

Lycath’s Hunt

(TAP) Lycath hunts to sustain the pack. Enemies killed by melee attacks drop health orbs and enemies killed by headshots drop energy orbs. Increase the duration of Lycath’s hunt by killing enemies affected by 5 or more Status Effects.

(HOLD) Lycath guards Voruna with increased Heavy Attack efficiency.

Ulfrun’s Descent

(TAP) Voruna drops to all fours and prepares 5 brutal charges that lock onto enemies. Ulfrun, the most powerful wolf, leads the attack as Voruna dashes toward her target. The pack deals increased damage to targets and nearby enemies that are inflicted by Status Effects. Lethal attacks double the damage of Voruna’s remaining charges.

(HOLD) Ulfrun guards Voruna. If Voruna falls during this time, Ulfrun dies in her place.

Voruna features a strong passive bonus ability. You can hold her abilities to call upon each wolf’s unique Passive power. Take advantage of each wolf to strike hard and produce a steady supply of health and energy orbs for your team.