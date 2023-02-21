All wand quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy

So many possibilities…

Image via Avalanche Software

One of the more fun aspects of Hogwarts Legacy customization is creating the perfect wand to go with your personality and appearance. There are a ton of different variations to wands, and you can even utilize the official wand quiz from the Wizarding World site to create a unique wand for your character.

Before you can start to craft your perfect wand, you first need to link the account you are playing the game on to your WB Account and Wizarding World Account. If you have already completed the wand quiz on the Wizarding World site, you will need to make a new account before linking it since there is no way to change the wand you get during the quiz after the fact. Let’s break down every question that the wand quiz has and the result of each answer.

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand core in Hogwarts Legacy

The core of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:

  • “Do you most fear…”
  • “In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…”

The three different cores are:

  • Dragon Heart String
  • Phoenix Feather
  • Unicorn Hair
Artefactfear darknessfear firefear heightsfear small spacesfear isolation
dusty bottleDragonUnicornUnicornUnicornUnicorn
old black gloveDragonDragonDragonUnicornUnicorn
golden keyPhoenixUnicornUnicornPhoenixUnicorn
bound-up scrollPhoenixUnicornUnicornPhoenixUnicorn
glittering jewelPhoenixUnicornUnicornPhoenixDragon
silver daggerDragonDragonDragonDragonPhoenix
ornate mirrorUnicornUnicornUnicornDragonDragon

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand length in Hogwarts Legacy

The length of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:

  • “First of all, would you describe yourself as…”
  • “In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…”

Your wand can range anywhere from 9 1/2 inches to 14 1/2 inches, but is limited to quarter values (ex. 10, 10 1/4, 10 1/2, 10 3/4, 11 inches)

Artefactshortaveragetall
dusty bottle10 1/2 in11 1/4 in13 1/2 in
old black glove9 1/2 in12 in14 in
golden key11 in12 1/4 in13 3/4 in
bound-up scroll10 in13 3/4 in14 1/2 in
glittering jewel9 3/4 in11 3/4 in13 1/4 in
silver dagger10 3/4 in12 1/2 in13 in
ornate mirror10 1/4 in11 1/2 in14 1/4 in

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy

The flexibility of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:

  • “Was the day on which you were born…”
  • “Do you most pride yourself on your…”
most proud of…even birthdateodd birthdate
Determinationunbendingreasonably supple
Imaginationsurprisingly swishyslightly springy
Resiliencerigidsupple
Intelligenceunyieldinghard
Originalityquite bendybrittle
Optimismsolidpliant
Kindnessslightly yieldingquite flexible

Your wand handle is also determined by the outcome of your wand flexibility:

  • Grip with ball at end – unbending, rigid, unyielding, hard, brittle, and solid.
  • Grip with etched wood – reasonably supple, slightly springy, quite bendy, slightly yielding, and quite flexible.
  • Grip with rope tie – surprisingly swishy, supple, and pliant.

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand wood in Hogwarts Legacy

The wood that your wand is made of is determined by all of your answer combinations to the following three questions in the quiz:

  • “And your eyes…”
  • “Do you most pride yourself on your…”
  • Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…”

Here are all the different combinations and the color that they yield:

eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
Dark Brown/BlackDeterminationSeaBeech
Dark Brown/BlackDeterminationForestEbony
Dark Brown/BlackDeterminationCastleAspen
Dark Brown/BlackImaginationSeaSycamore
Dark Brown/BlackImaginationForestEnglish Oak
Dark Brown/BlackImaginationCastleAlder
Dark Brown/BlackResilienceSeaLarch
Dark Brown/BlackResilienceForestApple
Dark Brown/BlackResilienceCastlePine
Dark Brown/BlackIntelligenceSeaAsh
Dark Brown/BlackIntelligenceForestHazel
Dark Brown/BlackIntelligenceCastleBlack Walnut
Dark Brown/BlackOriginalitySeaAcacia
Dark Brown/BlackOriginalityForestCedar
Dark Brown/BlackOriginalityCastleRedwood
Dark Brown/BlackOptimismSeaLaurel
Dark Brown/BlackOptimismForestSpruce
Dark Brown/BlackOptimismCastleHornbeam
Dark Brown/BlackKindnessSeaSilver Lime
Dark Brown/BlackKindnessForestRowan
Dark Brown/BlackKindnessCastleVine
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
BrownDeterminationSeaFir
BrownDeterminationForestYew
BrownDeterminationCastleSycamore
BrownImaginationSeaCypress
BrownImaginationForestCedar
BrownImaginationCastleSpruce
BrownResilienceSeaLaurel
BrownResilienceForestRowan
BrownResilienceCastleMaple
BrownIntelligenceSeaRedwood
BrownIntelligenceForestDogwood
BrownIntelligenceCastleChestnut
BrownOriginalitySeaPine
BrownOriginalityForestHazle
BrownOriginalityCastleBeech
BrownOptimismSeaVine
BrownOptimismForestApple
BrownOptimismCastleElm
BrownKindnessSeaArcacia
BrownKindnessForestPear
BrownKindnessCastleLaurel
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
HazelDeterminationSeaCedar
HazelDeterminationForestEnglish Oak
HazelDeterminationCastleHazel
HazelImaginationSeaDogwood
HazelImaginationForestYew
HazelImaginationCastleHawthorn
HazelResilienceSeaVine
HazelResilienceForestEbony
HazelResilienceCastleLaurel
HazelIntelligenceSeaElm
HazelIntelligenceForestBlackthorn
HazelIntelligenceCastleFir
HazelOriginalitySeaChestnut
HazelOriginalityForestSycamore
HazelOriginalityCastleAsh
HazelOptimismSeaRedwood
HazelOptimismForestPear
HazelOptimismCastleBeech
HazelKindnessSeaCherry
HazelKindnessForestRed Oak
HazelKindnessCastleMaple
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
BlueDeterminationSeaHazel
BlueDeterminationForestCedar
BlueDeterminationCastleBeech
BlueImaginationSeaLarch
BlueImaginationForestHolly
BlueImaginationCastleLaurel
BlueResilienceSeaRedwood
BlueResilienceForestYew
BlueResilienceCastleWalnut
BlueIntelligenceSeaCypress
BlueIntelligenceForestDogwood
BlueIntelligenceCastleElder
BlueOriginalitySeaElm
BlueOriginalityForestFir
BlueOriginalityCastleSycamore
BlueOptimismSeaMaple
BlueOptimismForestRowan
BlueOptimismCastlePine
BlueKindnessSeaWillow
BlueKindnessForestEnglish Oak
BlueKindnessCastleHawthorn
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
Blue/GreyDeterminationSeaSycamore
Blue/GreyDeterminationForestHolly
Blue/GreyDeterminationCastleCedar
Blue/GreyImaginationSeaRowan
Blue/GreyImaginationForestPear
Blue/GreyImaginationCastleEbony
Blue/GreyResilienceSeaMaple
Blue/GreyResilienceForestCypress
Blue/GreyResilienceCastlePoplar
Blue/GreyIntelligenceSeaHawthorn
Blue/GreyIntelligenceForestSpruce
Blue/GreyIntelligenceCastleSycamore
Blue/GreyOriginalitySeaCherry
Blue/GreyOriginalityForestBeech
Blue/GreyOriginalityCastleElm
Blue/GreyOptimismSeaHornbeam
Blue/GreyOptimismForestAlder
Blue/GreyOptimismCastleAsh
Blue/GreyKindnessSeaPear
Blue/GreyKindnessForestLarch
Blue/GreyKindnessCastleRedwood
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
Blue/GreenDeterminationSeaPear
Blue/GreenDeterminationForestCypress
Blue/GreenDeterminationCastleHawthorn
Blue/GreenImaginationSeaMaple
Blue/GreenImaginationForestAlder
Blue/GreenImaginationCastleHazel
Blue/GreenResilienceSeaHornbeam
Blue/GreenResilienceForestEnglish Oak
Blue/GreenResilienceCastleRedwood
Blue/GreenIntelligenceSeaLaurel
Blue/GreenIntelligenceForestEbony
Blue/GreenIntelligenceCastlePine
Blue/GreenOriginalitySeaLarch
Blue/GreenOriginalityForestAsh
Blue/GreenOriginalityCastleAlder
Blue/GreenOptimismSeaDogwood
Blue/GreenOptimismForestCredar
Blue/GreenOptimismCastleFir
Blue/GreenKindnessSeaRowan
Blue/GreenKindnessForestBeech
Blue/GreenKindnessCastleSpruce
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
GreenDeterminationSeaRowan
GreenDeterminationForestWalnut
GreenDeterminationCastleFir
GreenImaginationSeaHornbeam
GreenImaginationForestApple
GreenImaginationCastleMaple
GreenResilienceSeaDogwood
GreenResilienceForestHolly
GreenResilienceCastleBlack Walnut
GreenIntelligenceSeaVine
GreenIntelligenceForestLarch
GreenIntelligenceCastleHazel
GreenOriginalitySeaBeech
GreenOriginalityForestPine
GreenOriginalityCastleSpruce
GreenOptimismSeaElm
GreenOptimismForestBeech
GreenOptimismCastleCedar
GreenKindnessSeaCypress
GreenKindnessForestAsh
GreenKindnessCastleEbony
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
GreyDeterminationSeaCypress
GreyDeterminationForestHornbeam
GreyDeterminationCastleAsh
GreyImaginationSeaSilver Lime
GreyImaginationForestBeech
GreyImaginationCastleCedar
GreyResilienceSeaElm
GreyResilienceForestFir
GreyResilienceCastleSpruce
GreyIntelligenceSeaPear
GreyIntelligenceForestChestnut
GreyIntelligenceCastleEbony
GreyOriginalitySeaHaethorn
GreyOriginalityForestLarch
GreyOriginalityCastleMaple
GreyOptimismSeaPine
GreyOptimismForestDogwood
GreyOptimismCastleBlack Walnut
GreyKindnessSeaRed Oak
GreyKindnessForestAlder
GreyKindnessCastlePoplar
eye colorpride yourself onpath takenWood result
OtherDeterminationSeaRed Oak
OtherDeterminationForestRowan
OtherDeterminationCastleBlack Walnut
OtherImaginationSeaChestnut
OtherImaginationForestFir
OtherImaginationCastleAspen
OtherResilienceSeaPine
OtherResilienceForestDogwood
OtherResilienceCastleEbony
OtherIntelligenceSeaMaple
OtherIntelligenceForestSycamore
OtherIntelligenceCastlePoplar
OtherOriginalitySeaSilver Lime
OtherOriginalityForestAlder
OtherOriginalityCastleCedar
OtherOptimismSeaAsh
OtherOptimismForestElm
OtherOptimismCastleWalnut
OtherKindnessSeaLarch
OtherKindnessForestCypress
OtherKindnessCastleBlackthorn

The color of your wand is determined by the result of your wood type from the previous questions:

  • White – Aspen and Sycamore
  • Yellow – Fir, Hawthorne, Hornbeam, Larch, Maple, Pine, Poplar, and Spruce
  • Light Brown – Acacia, Alder, Apple, Ash, Beech, Blackthorn, Chestnut, Cypress, Dogwood, English Oak, Hazel, Holly, Laurel, Rowan, Silver Lime, Vine, and Yew
  • Red Brown – Cedar, Cherry, Pear, Red Oak, and Redwood
  • Dark Brown – Black Walnut, Elm, and Walnut
  • Black – Ebony and Elder

This is all you need to know to create your perfect wand. As you can see, there are infinite possibilities, so run wild with it.

