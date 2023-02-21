All wand quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy
So many possibilities…
One of the more fun aspects of Hogwarts Legacy customization is creating the perfect wand to go with your personality and appearance. There are a ton of different variations to wands, and you can even utilize the official wand quiz from the Wizarding World site to create a unique wand for your character.
Before you can start to craft your perfect wand, you first need to link the account you are playing the game on to your WB Account and Wizarding World Account. If you have already completed the wand quiz on the Wizarding World site, you will need to make a new account before linking it since there is no way to change the wand you get during the quiz after the fact. Let’s break down every question that the wand quiz has and the result of each answer.
Wand quiz answers to determine the wand core in Hogwarts Legacy
The core of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:
- “Do you most fear…”
- “In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…”
The three different cores are:
- Dragon Heart String
- Phoenix Feather
- Unicorn Hair
|Artefact
|fear darkness
|fear fire
|fear heights
|fear small spaces
|fear isolation
|dusty bottle
|Dragon
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|old black glove
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|golden key
|Phoenix
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Phoenix
|Unicorn
|bound-up scroll
|Phoenix
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Phoenix
|Unicorn
|glittering jewel
|Phoenix
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Phoenix
|Dragon
|silver dagger
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Phoenix
|ornate mirror
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Unicorn
|Dragon
|Dragon
Wand quiz answers to determine the wand length in Hogwarts Legacy
The length of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:
- “First of all, would you describe yourself as…”
- “In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…”
Your wand can range anywhere from 9 1/2 inches to 14 1/2 inches, but is limited to quarter values (ex. 10, 10 1/4, 10 1/2, 10 3/4, 11 inches)
|Artefact
|short
|average
|tall
|dusty bottle
|10 1/2 in
|11 1/4 in
|13 1/2 in
|old black glove
|9 1/2 in
|12 in
|14 in
|golden key
|11 in
|12 1/4 in
|13 3/4 in
|bound-up scroll
|10 in
|13 3/4 in
|14 1/2 in
|glittering jewel
|9 3/4 in
|11 3/4 in
|13 1/4 in
|silver dagger
|10 3/4 in
|12 1/2 in
|13 in
|ornate mirror
|10 1/4 in
|11 1/2 in
|14 1/4 in
Wand quiz answers to determine the wand flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy
The flexibility of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:
- “Was the day on which you were born…”
- “Do you most pride yourself on your…”
|most proud of…
|even birthdate
|odd birthdate
|Determination
|unbending
|reasonably supple
|Imagination
|surprisingly swishy
|slightly springy
|Resilience
|rigid
|supple
|Intelligence
|unyielding
|hard
|Originality
|quite bendy
|brittle
|Optimism
|solid
|pliant
|Kindness
|slightly yielding
|quite flexible
Your wand handle is also determined by the outcome of your wand flexibility:
- Grip with ball at end – unbending, rigid, unyielding, hard, brittle, and solid.
- Grip with etched wood – reasonably supple, slightly springy, quite bendy, slightly yielding, and quite flexible.
- Grip with rope tie – surprisingly swishy, supple, and pliant.
Wand quiz answers to determine the wand wood in Hogwarts Legacy
The wood that your wand is made of is determined by all of your answer combinations to the following three questions in the quiz:
- “And your eyes…”
- “Do you most pride yourself on your…”
- Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…”
Here are all the different combinations and the color that they yield:
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Dark Brown/Black
|Determination
|Sea
|Beech
|Dark Brown/Black
|Determination
|Forest
|Ebony
|Dark Brown/Black
|Determination
|Castle
|Aspen
|Dark Brown/Black
|Imagination
|Sea
|Sycamore
|Dark Brown/Black
|Imagination
|Forest
|English Oak
|Dark Brown/Black
|Imagination
|Castle
|Alder
|Dark Brown/Black
|Resilience
|Sea
|Larch
|Dark Brown/Black
|Resilience
|Forest
|Apple
|Dark Brown/Black
|Resilience
|Castle
|Pine
|Dark Brown/Black
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Ash
|Dark Brown/Black
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Hazel
|Dark Brown/Black
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Black Walnut
|Dark Brown/Black
|Originality
|Sea
|Acacia
|Dark Brown/Black
|Originality
|Forest
|Cedar
|Dark Brown/Black
|Originality
|Castle
|Redwood
|Dark Brown/Black
|Optimism
|Sea
|Laurel
|Dark Brown/Black
|Optimism
|Forest
|Spruce
|Dark Brown/Black
|Optimism
|Castle
|Hornbeam
|Dark Brown/Black
|Kindness
|Sea
|Silver Lime
|Dark Brown/Black
|Kindness
|Forest
|Rowan
|Dark Brown/Black
|Kindness
|Castle
|Vine
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Brown
|Determination
|Sea
|Fir
|Brown
|Determination
|Forest
|Yew
|Brown
|Determination
|Castle
|Sycamore
|Brown
|Imagination
|Sea
|Cypress
|Brown
|Imagination
|Forest
|Cedar
|Brown
|Imagination
|Castle
|Spruce
|Brown
|Resilience
|Sea
|Laurel
|Brown
|Resilience
|Forest
|Rowan
|Brown
|Resilience
|Castle
|Maple
|Brown
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Redwood
|Brown
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Dogwood
|Brown
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Chestnut
|Brown
|Originality
|Sea
|Pine
|Brown
|Originality
|Forest
|Hazle
|Brown
|Originality
|Castle
|Beech
|Brown
|Optimism
|Sea
|Vine
|Brown
|Optimism
|Forest
|Apple
|Brown
|Optimism
|Castle
|Elm
|Brown
|Kindness
|Sea
|Arcacia
|Brown
|Kindness
|Forest
|Pear
|Brown
|Kindness
|Castle
|Laurel
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Hazel
|Determination
|Sea
|Cedar
|Hazel
|Determination
|Forest
|English Oak
|Hazel
|Determination
|Castle
|Hazel
|Hazel
|Imagination
|Sea
|Dogwood
|Hazel
|Imagination
|Forest
|Yew
|Hazel
|Imagination
|Castle
|Hawthorn
|Hazel
|Resilience
|Sea
|Vine
|Hazel
|Resilience
|Forest
|Ebony
|Hazel
|Resilience
|Castle
|Laurel
|Hazel
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Elm
|Hazel
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Blackthorn
|Hazel
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Fir
|Hazel
|Originality
|Sea
|Chestnut
|Hazel
|Originality
|Forest
|Sycamore
|Hazel
|Originality
|Castle
|Ash
|Hazel
|Optimism
|Sea
|Redwood
|Hazel
|Optimism
|Forest
|Pear
|Hazel
|Optimism
|Castle
|Beech
|Hazel
|Kindness
|Sea
|Cherry
|Hazel
|Kindness
|Forest
|Red Oak
|Hazel
|Kindness
|Castle
|Maple
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Blue
|Determination
|Sea
|Hazel
|Blue
|Determination
|Forest
|Cedar
|Blue
|Determination
|Castle
|Beech
|Blue
|Imagination
|Sea
|Larch
|Blue
|Imagination
|Forest
|Holly
|Blue
|Imagination
|Castle
|Laurel
|Blue
|Resilience
|Sea
|Redwood
|Blue
|Resilience
|Forest
|Yew
|Blue
|Resilience
|Castle
|Walnut
|Blue
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Cypress
|Blue
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Dogwood
|Blue
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Elder
|Blue
|Originality
|Sea
|Elm
|Blue
|Originality
|Forest
|Fir
|Blue
|Originality
|Castle
|Sycamore
|Blue
|Optimism
|Sea
|Maple
|Blue
|Optimism
|Forest
|Rowan
|Blue
|Optimism
|Castle
|Pine
|Blue
|Kindness
|Sea
|Willow
|Blue
|Kindness
|Forest
|English Oak
|Blue
|Kindness
|Castle
|Hawthorn
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Blue/Grey
|Determination
|Sea
|Sycamore
|Blue/Grey
|Determination
|Forest
|Holly
|Blue/Grey
|Determination
|Castle
|Cedar
|Blue/Grey
|Imagination
|Sea
|Rowan
|Blue/Grey
|Imagination
|Forest
|Pear
|Blue/Grey
|Imagination
|Castle
|Ebony
|Blue/Grey
|Resilience
|Sea
|Maple
|Blue/Grey
|Resilience
|Forest
|Cypress
|Blue/Grey
|Resilience
|Castle
|Poplar
|Blue/Grey
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Hawthorn
|Blue/Grey
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Spruce
|Blue/Grey
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Sycamore
|Blue/Grey
|Originality
|Sea
|Cherry
|Blue/Grey
|Originality
|Forest
|Beech
|Blue/Grey
|Originality
|Castle
|Elm
|Blue/Grey
|Optimism
|Sea
|Hornbeam
|Blue/Grey
|Optimism
|Forest
|Alder
|Blue/Grey
|Optimism
|Castle
|Ash
|Blue/Grey
|Kindness
|Sea
|Pear
|Blue/Grey
|Kindness
|Forest
|Larch
|Blue/Grey
|Kindness
|Castle
|Redwood
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Blue/Green
|Determination
|Sea
|Pear
|Blue/Green
|Determination
|Forest
|Cypress
|Blue/Green
|Determination
|Castle
|Hawthorn
|Blue/Green
|Imagination
|Sea
|Maple
|Blue/Green
|Imagination
|Forest
|Alder
|Blue/Green
|Imagination
|Castle
|Hazel
|Blue/Green
|Resilience
|Sea
|Hornbeam
|Blue/Green
|Resilience
|Forest
|English Oak
|Blue/Green
|Resilience
|Castle
|Redwood
|Blue/Green
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Laurel
|Blue/Green
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Ebony
|Blue/Green
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Pine
|Blue/Green
|Originality
|Sea
|Larch
|Blue/Green
|Originality
|Forest
|Ash
|Blue/Green
|Originality
|Castle
|Alder
|Blue/Green
|Optimism
|Sea
|Dogwood
|Blue/Green
|Optimism
|Forest
|Credar
|Blue/Green
|Optimism
|Castle
|Fir
|Blue/Green
|Kindness
|Sea
|Rowan
|Blue/Green
|Kindness
|Forest
|Beech
|Blue/Green
|Kindness
|Castle
|Spruce
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Green
|Determination
|Sea
|Rowan
|Green
|Determination
|Forest
|Walnut
|Green
|Determination
|Castle
|Fir
|Green
|Imagination
|Sea
|Hornbeam
|Green
|Imagination
|Forest
|Apple
|Green
|Imagination
|Castle
|Maple
|Green
|Resilience
|Sea
|Dogwood
|Green
|Resilience
|Forest
|Holly
|Green
|Resilience
|Castle
|Black Walnut
|Green
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Vine
|Green
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Larch
|Green
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Hazel
|Green
|Originality
|Sea
|Beech
|Green
|Originality
|Forest
|Pine
|Green
|Originality
|Castle
|Spruce
|Green
|Optimism
|Sea
|Elm
|Green
|Optimism
|Forest
|Beech
|Green
|Optimism
|Castle
|Cedar
|Green
|Kindness
|Sea
|Cypress
|Green
|Kindness
|Forest
|Ash
|Green
|Kindness
|Castle
|Ebony
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Grey
|Determination
|Sea
|Cypress
|Grey
|Determination
|Forest
|Hornbeam
|Grey
|Determination
|Castle
|Ash
|Grey
|Imagination
|Sea
|Silver Lime
|Grey
|Imagination
|Forest
|Beech
|Grey
|Imagination
|Castle
|Cedar
|Grey
|Resilience
|Sea
|Elm
|Grey
|Resilience
|Forest
|Fir
|Grey
|Resilience
|Castle
|Spruce
|Grey
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Pear
|Grey
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Chestnut
|Grey
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Ebony
|Grey
|Originality
|Sea
|Haethorn
|Grey
|Originality
|Forest
|Larch
|Grey
|Originality
|Castle
|Maple
|Grey
|Optimism
|Sea
|Pine
|Grey
|Optimism
|Forest
|Dogwood
|Grey
|Optimism
|Castle
|Black Walnut
|Grey
|Kindness
|Sea
|Red Oak
|Grey
|Kindness
|Forest
|Alder
|Grey
|Kindness
|Castle
|Poplar
|eye color
|pride yourself on
|path taken
|Wood result
|Other
|Determination
|Sea
|Red Oak
|Other
|Determination
|Forest
|Rowan
|Other
|Determination
|Castle
|Black Walnut
|Other
|Imagination
|Sea
|Chestnut
|Other
|Imagination
|Forest
|Fir
|Other
|Imagination
|Castle
|Aspen
|Other
|Resilience
|Sea
|Pine
|Other
|Resilience
|Forest
|Dogwood
|Other
|Resilience
|Castle
|Ebony
|Other
|Intelligence
|Sea
|Maple
|Other
|Intelligence
|Forest
|Sycamore
|Other
|Intelligence
|Castle
|Poplar
|Other
|Originality
|Sea
|Silver Lime
|Other
|Originality
|Forest
|Alder
|Other
|Originality
|Castle
|Cedar
|Other
|Optimism
|Sea
|Ash
|Other
|Optimism
|Forest
|Elm
|Other
|Optimism
|Castle
|Walnut
|Other
|Kindness
|Sea
|Larch
|Other
|Kindness
|Forest
|Cypress
|Other
|Kindness
|Castle
|Blackthorn
The color of your wand is determined by the result of your wood type from the previous questions:
- White – Aspen and Sycamore
- Yellow – Fir, Hawthorne, Hornbeam, Larch, Maple, Pine, Poplar, and Spruce
- Light Brown – Acacia, Alder, Apple, Ash, Beech, Blackthorn, Chestnut, Cypress, Dogwood, English Oak, Hazel, Holly, Laurel, Rowan, Silver Lime, Vine, and Yew
- Red Brown – Cedar, Cherry, Pear, Red Oak, and Redwood
- Dark Brown – Black Walnut, Elm, and Walnut
- Black – Ebony and Elder
This is all you need to know to create your perfect wand. As you can see, there are infinite possibilities, so run wild with it.