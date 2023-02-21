All wand quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the more fun aspects of Hogwarts Legacy customization is creating the perfect wand to go with your personality and appearance. There are a ton of different variations to wands, and you can even utilize the official wand quiz from the Wizarding World site to create a unique wand for your character.

Before you can start to craft your perfect wand, you first need to link the account you are playing the game on to your WB Account and Wizarding World Account. If you have already completed the wand quiz on the Wizarding World site, you will need to make a new account before linking it since there is no way to change the wand you get during the quiz after the fact. Let’s break down every question that the wand quiz has and the result of each answer.

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand core in Hogwarts Legacy

The core of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:

“Do you most fear…”

“In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…”

The three different cores are:

Dragon Heart String

Phoenix Feather

Unicorn Hair

Artefact fear darkness fear fire fear heights fear small spaces fear isolation dusty bottle Dragon Unicorn Unicorn Unicorn Unicorn old black glove Dragon Dragon Dragon Unicorn Unicorn golden key Phoenix Unicorn Unicorn Phoenix Unicorn bound-up scroll Phoenix Unicorn Unicorn Phoenix Unicorn glittering jewel Phoenix Unicorn Unicorn Phoenix Dragon silver dagger Dragon Dragon Dragon Dragon Phoenix ornate mirror Unicorn Unicorn Unicorn Dragon Dragon

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand length in Hogwarts Legacy

The length of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:

“First of all, would you describe yourself as…”

“In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…”

Your wand can range anywhere from 9 1/2 inches to 14 1/2 inches, but is limited to quarter values (ex. 10, 10 1/4, 10 1/2, 10 3/4, 11 inches)

Artefact short average tall dusty bottle 10 1/2 in 11 1/4 in 13 1/2 in old black glove 9 1/2 in 12 in 14 in golden key 11 in 12 1/4 in 13 3/4 in bound-up scroll 10 in 13 3/4 in 14 1/2 in glittering jewel 9 3/4 in 11 3/4 in 13 1/4 in silver dagger 10 3/4 in 12 1/2 in 13 in ornate mirror 10 1/4 in 11 1/2 in 14 1/4 in

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy

The flexibility of your wand is determined by both of your answer combinations to the following two questions in the quiz:

“Was the day on which you were born…”

“Do you most pride yourself on your…”

most proud of… even birthdate odd birthdate Determination unbending reasonably supple Imagination surprisingly swishy slightly springy Resilience rigid supple Intelligence unyielding hard Originality quite bendy brittle Optimism solid pliant Kindness slightly yielding quite flexible

Your wand handle is also determined by the outcome of your wand flexibility:

Grip with ball at end – unbending, rigid, unyielding, hard, brittle, and solid.

– unbending, rigid, unyielding, hard, brittle, and solid. Grip with etched wood – reasonably supple, slightly springy, quite bendy, slightly yielding, and quite flexible.

– reasonably supple, slightly springy, quite bendy, slightly yielding, and quite flexible. Grip with rope tie – surprisingly swishy, supple, and pliant.

Wand quiz answers to determine the wand wood in Hogwarts Legacy

The wood that your wand is made of is determined by all of your answer combinations to the following three questions in the quiz:

“And your eyes…”

“Do you most pride yourself on your…”

Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…”

Here are all the different combinations and the color that they yield:

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Dark Brown/Black Determination Sea Beech Dark Brown/Black Determination Forest Ebony Dark Brown/Black Determination Castle Aspen Dark Brown/Black Imagination Sea Sycamore Dark Brown/Black Imagination Forest English Oak Dark Brown/Black Imagination Castle Alder Dark Brown/Black Resilience Sea Larch Dark Brown/Black Resilience Forest Apple Dark Brown/Black Resilience Castle Pine Dark Brown/Black Intelligence Sea Ash Dark Brown/Black Intelligence Forest Hazel Dark Brown/Black Intelligence Castle Black Walnut Dark Brown/Black Originality Sea Acacia Dark Brown/Black Originality Forest Cedar Dark Brown/Black Originality Castle Redwood Dark Brown/Black Optimism Sea Laurel Dark Brown/Black Optimism Forest Spruce Dark Brown/Black Optimism Castle Hornbeam Dark Brown/Black Kindness Sea Silver Lime Dark Brown/Black Kindness Forest Rowan Dark Brown/Black Kindness Castle Vine

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Brown Determination Sea Fir Brown Determination Forest Yew Brown Determination Castle Sycamore Brown Imagination Sea Cypress Brown Imagination Forest Cedar Brown Imagination Castle Spruce Brown Resilience Sea Laurel Brown Resilience Forest Rowan Brown Resilience Castle Maple Brown Intelligence Sea Redwood Brown Intelligence Forest Dogwood Brown Intelligence Castle Chestnut Brown Originality Sea Pine Brown Originality Forest Hazle Brown Originality Castle Beech Brown Optimism Sea Vine Brown Optimism Forest Apple Brown Optimism Castle Elm Brown Kindness Sea Arcacia Brown Kindness Forest Pear Brown Kindness Castle Laurel

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Hazel Determination Sea Cedar Hazel Determination Forest English Oak Hazel Determination Castle Hazel Hazel Imagination Sea Dogwood Hazel Imagination Forest Yew Hazel Imagination Castle Hawthorn Hazel Resilience Sea Vine Hazel Resilience Forest Ebony Hazel Resilience Castle Laurel Hazel Intelligence Sea Elm Hazel Intelligence Forest Blackthorn Hazel Intelligence Castle Fir Hazel Originality Sea Chestnut Hazel Originality Forest Sycamore Hazel Originality Castle Ash Hazel Optimism Sea Redwood Hazel Optimism Forest Pear Hazel Optimism Castle Beech Hazel Kindness Sea Cherry Hazel Kindness Forest Red Oak Hazel Kindness Castle Maple

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Blue Determination Sea Hazel Blue Determination Forest Cedar Blue Determination Castle Beech Blue Imagination Sea Larch Blue Imagination Forest Holly Blue Imagination Castle Laurel Blue Resilience Sea Redwood Blue Resilience Forest Yew Blue Resilience Castle Walnut Blue Intelligence Sea Cypress Blue Intelligence Forest Dogwood Blue Intelligence Castle Elder Blue Originality Sea Elm Blue Originality Forest Fir Blue Originality Castle Sycamore Blue Optimism Sea Maple Blue Optimism Forest Rowan Blue Optimism Castle Pine Blue Kindness Sea Willow Blue Kindness Forest English Oak Blue Kindness Castle Hawthorn

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Blue/Grey Determination Sea Sycamore Blue/Grey Determination Forest Holly Blue/Grey Determination Castle Cedar Blue/Grey Imagination Sea Rowan Blue/Grey Imagination Forest Pear Blue/Grey Imagination Castle Ebony Blue/Grey Resilience Sea Maple Blue/Grey Resilience Forest Cypress Blue/Grey Resilience Castle Poplar Blue/Grey Intelligence Sea Hawthorn Blue/Grey Intelligence Forest Spruce Blue/Grey Intelligence Castle Sycamore Blue/Grey Originality Sea Cherry Blue/Grey Originality Forest Beech Blue/Grey Originality Castle Elm Blue/Grey Optimism Sea Hornbeam Blue/Grey Optimism Forest Alder Blue/Grey Optimism Castle Ash Blue/Grey Kindness Sea Pear Blue/Grey Kindness Forest Larch Blue/Grey Kindness Castle Redwood

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Blue/Green Determination Sea Pear Blue/Green Determination Forest Cypress Blue/Green Determination Castle Hawthorn Blue/Green Imagination Sea Maple Blue/Green Imagination Forest Alder Blue/Green Imagination Castle Hazel Blue/Green Resilience Sea Hornbeam Blue/Green Resilience Forest English Oak Blue/Green Resilience Castle Redwood Blue/Green Intelligence Sea Laurel Blue/Green Intelligence Forest Ebony Blue/Green Intelligence Castle Pine Blue/Green Originality Sea Larch Blue/Green Originality Forest Ash Blue/Green Originality Castle Alder Blue/Green Optimism Sea Dogwood Blue/Green Optimism Forest Credar Blue/Green Optimism Castle Fir Blue/Green Kindness Sea Rowan Blue/Green Kindness Forest Beech Blue/Green Kindness Castle Spruce

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Green Determination Sea Rowan Green Determination Forest Walnut Green Determination Castle Fir Green Imagination Sea Hornbeam Green Imagination Forest Apple Green Imagination Castle Maple Green Resilience Sea Dogwood Green Resilience Forest Holly Green Resilience Castle Black Walnut Green Intelligence Sea Vine Green Intelligence Forest Larch Green Intelligence Castle Hazel Green Originality Sea Beech Green Originality Forest Pine Green Originality Castle Spruce Green Optimism Sea Elm Green Optimism Forest Beech Green Optimism Castle Cedar Green Kindness Sea Cypress Green Kindness Forest Ash Green Kindness Castle Ebony

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Grey Determination Sea Cypress Grey Determination Forest Hornbeam Grey Determination Castle Ash Grey Imagination Sea Silver Lime Grey Imagination Forest Beech Grey Imagination Castle Cedar Grey Resilience Sea Elm Grey Resilience Forest Fir Grey Resilience Castle Spruce Grey Intelligence Sea Pear Grey Intelligence Forest Chestnut Grey Intelligence Castle Ebony Grey Originality Sea Haethorn Grey Originality Forest Larch Grey Originality Castle Maple Grey Optimism Sea Pine Grey Optimism Forest Dogwood Grey Optimism Castle Black Walnut Grey Kindness Sea Red Oak Grey Kindness Forest Alder Grey Kindness Castle Poplar

eye color pride yourself on path taken Wood result Other Determination Sea Red Oak Other Determination Forest Rowan Other Determination Castle Black Walnut Other Imagination Sea Chestnut Other Imagination Forest Fir Other Imagination Castle Aspen Other Resilience Sea Pine Other Resilience Forest Dogwood Other Resilience Castle Ebony Other Intelligence Sea Maple Other Intelligence Forest Sycamore Other Intelligence Castle Poplar Other Originality Sea Silver Lime Other Originality Forest Alder Other Originality Castle Cedar Other Optimism Sea Ash Other Optimism Forest Elm Other Optimism Castle Walnut Other Kindness Sea Larch Other Kindness Forest Cypress Other Kindness Castle Blackthorn

The color of your wand is determined by the result of your wood type from the previous questions:

White – Aspen and Sycamore

Aspen and Sycamore Yellow – Fir, Hawthorne, Hornbeam, Larch, Maple, Pine, Poplar, and Spruce

Fir, Hawthorne, Hornbeam, Larch, Maple, Pine, Poplar, and Spruce Light Brown – Acacia, Alder, Apple, Ash, Beech, Blackthorn, Chestnut, Cypress, Dogwood, English Oak, Hazel, Holly, Laurel, Rowan, Silver Lime, Vine, and Yew

Acacia, Alder, Apple, Ash, Beech, Blackthorn, Chestnut, Cypress, Dogwood, English Oak, Hazel, Holly, Laurel, Rowan, Silver Lime, Vine, and Yew Red Brown – Cedar, Cherry, Pear, Red Oak, and Redwood

Cedar, Cherry, Pear, Red Oak, and Redwood Dark Brown – Black Walnut, Elm, and Walnut

Black Walnut, Elm, and Walnut Black – Ebony and Elder

This is all you need to know to create your perfect wand. As you can see, there are infinite possibilities, so run wild with it.