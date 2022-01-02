All weapon stats in Call of Duty: Mobile

Know which weapons are the best for you.

All weapon stats in Call of Duty Mobile

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile has a ton of different weapons, including assault rifles, snipers, shotguns, marksman, and more. Players can add them to their loadout before going into the match to head towards the victory by killing the enemies.

Each weapon has different stats, including damage, fire rate, accuracy, mobility, range, and control, to help you choose the one you want to carry into the game. Here are the stats of all of the weapons available in COD Mobile.

Assault Rifles

NameDamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
M4246867785854
Type 25248649874746
AK117257762754546
AK-47335567745844
ICR-1266069825461
HVK-30237155765158
DR-H325763795457
M16304881836268
ASM10345572684852
BK57276657834969
LK24266361785451
Man-O-War375069695653
KN-44286355805158
HBRa3267055804552
Peacekeeper MK2266558825054
FR .556256786685045
AS VAL288044835047
CR-56 AMAX257150765151
M13248856725643
Swordfish248856725643

Sniper Rifles

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
DL Q33902859329932
Locus952859359534
XPR-50553773519040
Arctic .50853159339568
M21 EBR913559429040
NA-45304557379534
Outlaw902871419041
Rytec AMR803162249032
SVD803459429240

LMGs

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
S36307545585147
UL736286258637065
RPD316661496047
M4LMG326361545859
Chopper257546504650
Holger 26317153566059
Hades296557555360
PKM326364285849

SMGs

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
RUS-79U287751984450
Chicom2762631054357
PDW-572775491004450
MSMC2592371134127
HG 402667591004850
Cordite248046935344
Razorback306360944757
Pharo3468491024339
GKS286062955059
QQ92583401024242
Fennec23111291084124
AGR 556257537984747
QXR2287571014740
PP19 Bizon2665621025264
MX9258645954140
CBR4248043944742

Shotguns

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
HS212615×83840713338
BY1535×82948714042
HS040539×102745743742
Striker17×83849733442
KRM 26236×82851733942
Echo21×83549823642
R9-017×123449863842

Marksman Rifles

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
Kilo Bolt-Action852859409034
SKS604382466257
SP-R 208722763405634
MK2802854437436

Pistols

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
J358603878875777
MW11354462965041
.50 GS703388875068
Renetti2846641074242
Shorty28×834521053840
Crossbow802648936638

Melee

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
Knife2001070901070
Base Melee2001070901070
Baseball Bat200870901070
Wrench2001070901070
Nunchuks200107090870
Katana20097090970
Prizefighters2001070901070
Sickle200870901070
Machete200870901070

Launchers

Name DamageFire RateAccuracyMobilityRangeControl
FHJ-183001090409020
SMRS3001070408020
Thumper1602050605020
D13 Sector1002260606030

