All weapon stats in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has a ton of different weapons, including assault rifles, snipers, shotguns, marksman, and more. Players can add them to their loadout before going into the match to head towards the victory by killing the enemies.

Each weapon has different stats, including damage, fire rate, accuracy, mobility, range, and control, to help you choose the one you want to carry into the game. Here are the stats of all of the weapons available in COD Mobile.

Assault Rifles

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control M4 24 68 67 78 58 54 Type 25 24 86 49 87 47 46 AK117 25 77 62 75 45 46 AK-47 33 55 67 74 58 44 ICR-1 26 60 69 82 54 61 HVK-30 23 71 55 76 51 58 DR-H 32 57 63 79 54 57 M16 30 48 81 83 62 68 ASM10 34 55 72 68 48 52 BK57 27 66 57 83 49 69 LK24 26 63 61 78 54 51 Man-O-War 37 50 69 69 56 53 KN-44 28 63 55 80 51 58 HBRa3 26 70 55 80 45 52 Peacekeeper MK2 26 65 58 82 50 54 FR .556 25 67 86 68 50 45 AS VAL 28 80 44 83 50 47 CR-56 AMAX 25 71 50 76 51 51 M13 24 88 56 72 56 43 Swordfish 24 88 56 72 56 43

Sniper Rifles

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control DL Q33 90 28 59 32 99 32 Locus 95 28 59 35 95 34 XPR-50 55 37 73 51 90 40 Arctic .50 85 31 59 33 95 68 M21 EBR 91 35 59 42 90 40 NA-45 30 45 57 37 95 34 Outlaw 90 28 71 41 90 41 Rytec AMR 80 31 62 24 90 32 SVD 80 34 59 42 92 40

LMGs

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control S36 30 75 45 58 51 47 UL736 28 62 58 63 70 65 RPD 31 66 61 49 60 47 M4LMG 32 63 61 54 58 59 Chopper 25 75 46 50 46 50 Holger 26 31 71 53 56 60 59 Hades 29 65 57 55 53 60 PKM 32 63 64 28 58 49

SMGs

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control RUS-79U 28 77 51 98 44 50 Chicom 27 62 63 105 43 57 PDW-57 27 75 49 100 44 50 MSMC 25 92 37 113 41 27 HG 40 26 67 59 100 48 50 Cordite 24 80 46 93 53 44 Razorback 30 63 60 94 47 57 Pharo 34 68 49 102 43 39 GKS 28 60 62 95 50 59 QQ9 25 83 40 102 42 42 Fennec 23 111 29 108 41 24 AGR 556 25 75 37 98 47 47 QXR 22 87 57 101 47 40 PP19 Bizon 26 65 62 102 52 64 MX9 25 86 45 95 41 40 CBR4 24 80 43 94 47 42

Shotguns

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control HS2126 15×8 38 40 71 33 38 BY15 35×8 29 48 71 40 42 HS0405 39×10 27 45 74 37 42 Striker 17×8 38 49 73 34 42 KRM 262 36×8 28 51 73 39 42 Echo 21×8 35 49 82 36 42 R9-0 17×12 34 49 86 38 42

Marksman Rifles

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control Kilo Bolt-Action 85 28 59 40 90 34 SKS 60 43 82 46 62 57 SP-R 208 72 27 63 40 56 34 MK2 80 28 54 43 74 36

Pistols

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control J358 60 38 78 87 57 77 MW11 35 44 62 96 50 41 .50 GS 70 33 88 87 50 68 Renetti 28 46 64 107 42 42 Shorty 28×8 34 52 105 38 40 Crossbow 80 26 48 93 66 38

Melee

Name Damage Fire Rate Accuracy Mobility Range Control Knife 200 10 70 90 10 70 Base Melee 200 10 70 90 10 70 Baseball Bat 200 8 70 90 10 70 Wrench 200 10 70 90 10 70 Nunchuks 200 10 70 90 8 70 Katana 200 9 70 90 9 70 Prizefighters 200 10 70 90 10 70 Sickle 200 8 70 90 10 70 Machete 200 8 70 90 10 70

Launchers