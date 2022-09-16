All weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There is no element more important in shooters than their selection of weapons, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 certainly brings a diverse group. As it has a modern-day setting, players can anticipate traditional gun classes, like assault rifles, SMGs, and shotguns. Though, it is also offering one new class franchise fans haven’t seen before. Here’s every weapon currently confirmed to be in Modern Warfare 2.

What guns are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

So far, a total of 21 weapons have been revealed in Modern Warfare 2 — all of which will be included in the beta. This list spans to the series’ new Battle rifles, a weapon class similar to assault rifles but with more power and less recoil control. Of course, you can expect this list to grow as the game inches closer to its release date. In the meantime, you can find each class and their weapons below.

Assault rifles

Lachmann-556

M4

M16

Kastov-74u

Taq-56

Battle rifles

FTAC Recon

Lachmann-762

SMGs

Lachmann Sub

FSS Hurricane

Fennec 45

Shotguns

Expedite 12

LMGs

556 Icarus

Rapp H

Sakin MG38

Markman rifles

LM-S

Lockwood MK2

Sniper rifles

Signal 50

Pistols

X13 Auto

Side Impact

Launchers

PILA

JOKR

Aside from its arsenal, Modern Warfare 2 even expands upon its predecessor’s Gunsmith feature, the signature menu for equipping weapon attachments. The new Gunsmith now includes progression trees known as “Weapon Platforms” that ultimately allow players to equip their unlocked attachments to a range of different guns. This isn’t the only major change happening to weapon loadouts. Modern Warfare 2 will also debut with several new equipment items and an overhaul to the series’ perk system.