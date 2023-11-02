How to Fix Disc Required Bug in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign is out now in Early Access, but some players are being stopped in their tracks by various launching issues. Here’s how to fox the “Disc Required” bug if it’s getting in your way.

Call of Duty’s usual week-long Campaign-only period is now underway, allowing players to experience Task Force 141’s collision with Vladimir Makarov for themselves. Unfortunately, launch-day bugs are reportedly putting a damper on some fans’ experience.

The developers have already implemented one fix, but there a number of people still stuck on the outside looking in.

MW3: How to Fix Disc Required Launch Bug

If Sledgehammer Games’ first fix didn’t do the trick for you, reset your game and try again. This was the main culprit for several people I know, but it’s not guaranteed to work. Sadly, you may have to wait for another update to get the job if the bug is still occurring.

As a community, we’ve experienced a lot of bugs like this on big Call of Duty days, but thankfully the devs are typically quick to the draw.

An update has gone live to address an issue causing some Players to encounter a "disc required" error. Please restart the game for the update to take effect. https://t.co/6lFdnV8ZUH — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 2, 2023

There is also the inverse issue, where physical edition owners were being stopped by a prompt that instructed them to purchase the game digitally, but that seems to have been resolved. It’s safe to assume that your game needs a restart to fix that issue as well, but there was no mention of it in the update notes.

For other Modern Warfare 3 issues, it’s always safe to check the CODUpdates social pages, or to check out their ongoing Trello board to get a peek at all of the known issues that are being worked on.

That’s all it takes to fix the bug though, so get out there and hunt down Makarov once and for all. If you’re looking for a little help on that front, check out our early guides for a quick push forward.