All Week 1 Fire Level Up Token locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Level Up Tokens have returned for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, bringing along an upgradable Phantasm skin. However, this time around, players will be chasing after different elemental Level Up Tokens each week to unlock the skin’s dedicated cosmetics. Here are all of the Week 1 Fire Level Up Token locations and what you will earn for finding them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Where to find all Fire Level Up Tokens in Fortnite

Similar to previous seasons, Level Up Tokens in Chapter 3 Season 3 will keep your XP progress in place, but boost your Battle Pass level by one. That means you’ll also collect five Battle Stars each time one is picked up. Although one big difference is that you will be required to collect each week’s Level Up Tokens in a particular order. So, you can find Week 1’s Level Up Token locations and the exact order they need to be collected in below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fire Token #1 : The first Level Up Token sits on the hill next to Shuffled Shrines’ Reality Tree near the center of POI.

: The first Level Up Token sits on the hill next to Shuffled Shrines’ Reality Tree near the center of POI. Fire Token #2 : The next token can then be located in the top-right corner of Condo Canyon, in front of the home furthest east of the location.

: The next token can then be located in the top-right corner of Condo Canyon, in front of the home furthest east of the location. Fire Token #3 : You can find this token in between the garages at Chonker’s Speedway, at its racetrack’s finish line.

: You can find this token in between the garages at Chonker’s Speedway, at its racetrack’s finish line. Fire Token #4 : This token can be discovered on the Chonker’s Speedway racetrack, in the top-right corner of the POI.

: This token can be discovered on the Chonker’s Speedway racetrack, in the top-right corner of the POI. Fire Token #5 : The fifth token can also be found on the racetrack, though in the bottom-right corner of Chonker’s Speedway.

: The fifth token can also be found on the racetrack, though in the bottom-right corner of Chonker’s Speedway. Fire Token #6 : Similar to the last three tokens, the sixth token spawns at Chonker’s Speedway, but in the top-left corner of the track.

: Similar to the last three tokens, the sixth token spawns at Chonker’s Speedway, but in the top-left corner of the track. Fire Token #7: North of Chonker’s Speedway, this token is to the left of the tall rock structures, near piles of debris.

Related: All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests and rewards in Fortnite

Once you’ve found all seven Fire Level Up Tokens, Phantasm’s The Beyond Portal Back Bling and Spectral Vision Wrap will become available in your locker. Those wanting the skin’s All-Seeing Scythe Pickaxe will need to wait for the Week 2 tokens to release, another batch of seven that are slated to come on August 25 at 9 AM ET.