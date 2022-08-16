All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests and rewards in Fortnite
Max out your Power Level for limited-time cosmetics.
Similar to major events in the past, Fortnite’s crossover with Dragon Ball means players will notice a new collection of themed challenges to partake in across the map. Known as Power Unleashed, this questline lends a reward with every task that is completed. This includes exclusive Dragon Ball cosmetics, XP, and most importantly, an increase in your Power Level. Here’s every challenge in the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed questline and everything you’ll be unlocking throughout it in Fortnite.
All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed challenges
To go along with this Dragon Ball theme, all quests and challenges in Power Unleashed will first reward you with Dragon Balls or an increase in your Power Level. You will need to unlock seven of these Dragon Balls in order to receive the Shenron Glider, while certain milestones in your Power Level can lead to various cosmetics and Level Up Tokens. There are currently two waves of challenges available with more to release in the coming days. Every challenge currently in Power Unleashed can be found below.
Warmup quests
- Complete Warmup quests (0/3)
- Reward: One Dragon Ball
- Open Capsule Corp capsules (0/2)
- Reward: 4M Power Level
- Visit a familiar training location (0/1)
- Reward: 3M Power Level
- Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine (0/1)
- Reward: 2M Power Level
- Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (0/100)
- Reward: 5M Power Level
- Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (0/1,500)
- Reward: 5M Power Level
- Watch a Dragon Ball Super episode in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (0/1)
- Reward: 2M Power Level
Sparring Practice quests
- Complete Sparring Practice quests (0/3)
- Reward: One Dragon Ball
- Join a Versus Battle in different matches (0/2)
- Reward: 2M Power Level
- Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (0/3)
- Reward: 3M Power Level
- Damage enemy players with the Kamehameha (0/300)
- Reward: 4M Power Level
- Win a Versus Battle
- Reward: 5M Power Level
All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed rewards
As you’ll slowly be upgrading your Power Level through challenges, you can expect to earn additional rewards after raising your level every 10M. The challenges and their rewards are set to expire on August 30, so you’ll want to act to obtain these limited-time goodies. You can find each Power Level milestone and their given reward below.
- 10M Power Level
- Reward: Smiling Goku Emoticon
- 20M Power Level
- Reward: Level Up Token
- 30M Power Level
- Reward: Fusion! Spray
- 40M Power Level
- Reward: Dragon Radar Back Bling
- 50M Power Level
- Reward: Level Up Token
- 60M Power Level
- Reward: Bulma’s Wink Emoticon
- 70M Power Level
- Reward: Level Up Token
- 80M Power Level
- Reward: Boosting Ki Emote
- 90M Power Level
- Reward: Level Up Token
- 100M Power Level
- Reward: Super Saiyan Blue Goku Spray
- 110M Power Level
- Reward: Level Up Token
- 120M Power Level
- Reward: Charging Up Emote
Of course, these aren’t the only cosmetics to debut with the event. The crossover also marks the arrival of Dragon Ball skins, such as Goku and Vegeta. The two classic anime characters both come with their own dedicated set of accessories as well as three Super Saiyan transformations.