All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests and rewards in Fortnite

Similar to major events in the past, Fortnite’s crossover with Dragon Ball means players will notice a new collection of themed challenges to partake in across the map. Known as Power Unleashed, this questline lends a reward with every task that is completed. This includes exclusive Dragon Ball cosmetics, XP, and most importantly, an increase in your Power Level. Here’s every challenge in the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed questline and everything you’ll be unlocking throughout it in Fortnite.

All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed challenges

Image via Epic Games

To go along with this Dragon Ball theme, all quests and challenges in Power Unleashed will first reward you with Dragon Balls or an increase in your Power Level. You will need to unlock seven of these Dragon Balls in order to receive the Shenron Glider, while certain milestones in your Power Level can lead to various cosmetics and Level Up Tokens. There are currently two waves of challenges available with more to release in the coming days. Every challenge currently in Power Unleashed can be found below.

Warmup quests

Complete Warmup quests (0/3) Reward : One Dragon Ball

Open Capsule Corp capsules (0/2) Reward : 4M Power Level

Visit a familiar training location (0/1) Reward : 3M Power Level

Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine (0/1) Reward : 2M Power Level

Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (0/100) Reward : 5M Power Level

Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (0/1,500) Reward : 5M Power Level

Watch a Dragon Ball Super episode in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (0/1) Reward : 2M Power Level



Sparring Practice quests

Complete Sparring Practice quests (0/3) Reward : One Dragon Ball

Join a Versus Battle in different matches (0/2) Reward : 2M Power Level

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (0/3) Reward : 3M Power Level

Damage enemy players with the Kamehameha (0/300) Reward : 4M Power Level

Win a Versus Battle Reward : 5M Power Level



All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you’ll slowly be upgrading your Power Level through challenges, you can expect to earn additional rewards after raising your level every 10M. The challenges and their rewards are set to expire on August 30, so you’ll want to act to obtain these limited-time goodies. You can find each Power Level milestone and their given reward below.

10M Power Level Reward : Smiling Goku Emoticon

20M Power Level Reward : Level Up Token

30M Power Level Reward : Fusion! Spray

40M Power Level Reward : Dragon Radar Back Bling

50M Power Level Reward : Level Up Token

60M Power Level Reward : Bulma’s Wink Emoticon

70M Power Level Reward : Level Up Token

80M Power Level Reward : Boosting Ki Emote

90M Power Level Reward : Level Up Token

100M Power Level Reward : Super Saiyan Blue Goku Spray

110M Power Level Reward : Level Up Token

120M Power Level Reward : Charging Up Emote



Related: The 10 best anime skins in Fortnite

Of course, these aren’t the only cosmetics to debut with the event. The crossover also marks the arrival of Dragon Ball skins, such as Goku and Vegeta. The two classic anime characters both come with their own dedicated set of accessories as well as three Super Saiyan transformations.