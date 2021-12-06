All Whiscash weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There is nothing worse in a Pokémon battle than when you come across a Pokémon that you can’t find a weakness for. Typically this happens because you do not understand the opponent’s types. This happens most of the time because multiple types are thrown together that usually would not work in most situations. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, one of these most common confusions comes from Whiscash, who you will see a couple of times before fighting the Elite Fours Bertha. Here are Whiscash’s weaknesses and best counters.

What is Whiscash weak against?

In most cases, you will see a fish Pokémon like Whiscash and know how to deal with it. If it’s a fish Pokémon, it should be weak against Grass and Electric moves, right? Whiscash is a special case that is both a Water and Ground-type. This makes it completely immune to any Electric moves, and Fire, Rock, Poison, and Steel attacks will be less effective. That being said, it is doubly susceptible to Grass attacks. Hit it with essentially any Grass move, and you will heavily take down its health. The best ones we recommend are Petal Dance, Power Whip, Wood Hammer, Seed Flare, Energy Ball, Giga Drain, and Frenzy Plant.

Best counters

As stated above, Whiscash is incredibly weak against Grass types. With this in mind, if you picked Turtwig at the beginning of the game and evolved it to Torterra, you are pretty set. Otherwise, great choices include Roserade, Tangrowth, Exeggutor, Leafeon, and Abomasnow. In all reality, though, if you take any Grass Pokémon that has been properly leveled up against a Whiscash, you have the advantage.