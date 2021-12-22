All Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The field research tasks and rewards will be changing for the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event in Pokémon Go. If you’re someone who regularly checks out the new challenges at PokéStops, there are several new rewards you’ll be able to earn as you work your way through them. These are all the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn in Pokémon Go.

These are all the tasks and rewards for the Field Research challenges during the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event.

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokémon – Holiday Spheal encounter

Open 5 Gifts – Holiday Pikachu, Holiday Cubchoo, or Holiday Stantler encounter

Send 3 gifts – 3 Pinap berries, 3 Poké Balls, or 3 Razz Berries

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms – Swinub encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Ice-type Pokémon – 20 Abaomsnow Mega Energy

Hatch an egg – Darumaka encounter

Hatch 5 eggs – 1 Glacial Lure module

If you’re trying to complete the Friendship or Catch Timed Research tasks also available during this event, the Field Research tasks are also great things to do to earn you even more rewards. We highly recommend trying after the Glacial Lure module, but it could prove difficult as it requires you to hatch five eggs. The other rewards are equally valuable and beneficial as you play the game.

These field research tasks will disappear after the event ends on December 31.