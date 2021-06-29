All Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible controllers
Being able to play your games pretty much anywhere, at any time, is fantastic, but you will also want to ensure you have a controller that will actually work. Below, you will find a full list of Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible controllers, along with any known issues, broken out by manufacturer.
There are three different groupings of controllers that all mean slightly different things, so keep that in mind before you buy:
- Official Xbox – manufactured by Microsoft specifically for gaming with Xbox
- Designed for Xbox – Xbox-branded partner devices that are designed for cloud gaming
- Verified – non-Microsoft controllers the Xbox team has tested and verified for cloud gaming
Microsoft
Official Xbox controllers
- Xbox Next Gen Wireless Controller (Bluetooth or USB connection)
- Known issue: iOS 14.5 is required for play on all Apple devices
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 1 (USB connection only)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Bluetooth or USB connection)
- Known issue: May not work with USB connection on some devices
- Xbox Adaptive Controller (Bluetooth or USB connection)
- Known issue: May not work with USB connection on some devices
8BitDo
Designed for Xbox
- SN30 Pro Controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android (Bluetooth connection)
Verified
- N30 Pro 2 (Bluetooth or USB connection)
Backbone
Verified
- Backbone One (Compatible with iOS via Lightning port only)
Ipega
Verified
- 9023s Extending Game Controller (Bluetooth connection)
- Known issue: The Home button returns to the Android home screen instead of opening the guide
MYGT
Verified
- Gamepad (Bluetooth connection)
- Known issue: The Home button returns to the Android home screen instead of opening the guide
Power A
Designed for Xbox
- MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming Android/PC (Bluetooth or USB connection)
Verified
- MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for Android/Windows 10 (Bluetooth or USB connection)
Razer
Designed for Xbox
- Kishi for Android (Xbox) (USB connection)
- Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android (Bluetooth or USB connection)
Verified
- Junglecat (Bluetooth connection)
Sony
Verified
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Bluetooth connection)
- Known issue: USB connection doesn’t currently work as intended
- Known issue: Controller buttons may not work as expected on Android 9 devices and older
SteelSeries
Verified
- Stratus XL for Windows, Android, and VR (Bluetooth connection)