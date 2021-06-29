All Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible controllers

Being able to play your games pretty much anywhere, at any time, is fantastic, but you will also want to ensure you have a controller that will actually work. Below, you will find a full list of Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible controllers, along with any known issues, broken out by manufacturer.

There are three different groupings of controllers that all mean slightly different things, so keep that in mind before you buy:

Official Xbox – manufactured by Microsoft specifically for gaming with Xbox Designed for Xbox – Xbox-branded partner devices that are designed for cloud gaming Verified – non-Microsoft controllers the Xbox team has tested and verified for cloud gaming

Microsoft

Official Xbox controllers

Xbox Next Gen Wireless Controller (Bluetooth or USB connection) Known issue: iOS 14.5 is required for play on all Apple devices

(Bluetooth or USB connection) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 1 (USB connection only)

(USB connection only) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Bluetooth or USB connection) Known issue: May not work with USB connection on some devices

(Bluetooth or USB connection) Xbox Adaptive Controller (Bluetooth or USB connection) Known issue: May not work with USB connection on some devices

(Bluetooth or USB connection)

8BitDo

Designed for Xbox

SN30 Pro Controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android (Bluetooth connection)

Verified

N30 Pro 2 (Bluetooth or USB connection)

Backbone

Verified

Backbone One (Compatible with iOS via Lightning port only)

Ipega

Verified

9023s Extending Game Controller (Bluetooth connection) Known issue: The Home button returns to the Android home screen instead of opening the guide

(Bluetooth connection)

MYGT

Verified

Gamepad (Bluetooth connection) Known issue: The Home button returns to the Android home screen instead of opening the guide

(Bluetooth connection)

Power A

Designed for Xbox

MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming Android/PC (Bluetooth or USB connection)

Verified

MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for Android/Windows 10 (Bluetooth or USB connection)

Razer

Designed for Xbox

Kishi for Android (Xbox) (USB connection)

(USB connection) Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android (Bluetooth or USB connection)

Verified

Junglecat (Bluetooth connection)

Sony

Verified

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Bluetooth connection) Known issue: USB connection doesn’t currently work as intended Known issue: Controller buttons may not work as expected on Android 9 devices and older

(Bluetooth connection)

SteelSeries

Verified