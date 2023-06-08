Amnesia: The Bunker – All Endings Explained & How to Get Them

Players have a single goal in Amnesia: The Bunker, to escape the bunker by blowing up the exit. However, specific actions can lead to slightly different endings and one potential ending that links the game up with the rest of the franchise. This guide explains all Amnesia: The Bunker endings and outlines how players can get them, so no stone is left unturned.

Related: Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Open All Doors

Amnesia: The Bunker Endings

How to Get Every Ending in Amnesia: The Bunker

Below, we’ve listed every ending in Amnesia: The Bunker and how to get them. We’ve also explained the difference between each ending and what they mean for the future of the protagonist and the Amnesia series.

How to Get the Kill The Beast Ending Explained in Amnesia: The Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Kill The Beast ending in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to kill the monster that’s been stalking them in the final area in the Roman Tunnels. To do this, they need to get the creature to fall off a bridge by shooting it or destroying one of the wooden bridges as it stands on them. Then, after The Beast has fallen to its death, the wall at the end of the room will crumble apart, revealing an exit for them to use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players exit the bunker, protagonist Henri will roll down a hill into a pool of mud and guts. He’ll look back at the exit, but nothing’s there. Then, whistling can be heard, and German troops will begin approaching from the right. The game ends there, indicating that Henri escaped the bunker only to be captured or killed by German soldiers. It’s a sober reminder of the horrors of war and raises the question of whether Henri would have been better off staying in the bunker.

How to Get the Let The Beast Live Ending in Amnesia: The Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the ending where The Beast lives in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to escape the final room in the Roman Tunnels without killing The Beast. This is only possible if players stack boxes at the opposite end of the area, the side where The Beast first emerges, and use them as a step to leap over the stone wall to reach the exit. The Beast will pursue players while they do this, so they’ll need to shoot it and trap it using the bridges to slow it down. The Rabbit Toy will cause the monster to pause for 10 seconds, giving players the perfect opening to leave.

When players exit the bunker while The Beast is alive, they’ll see something similar to the other ending. However, when Henri looks back at the bunker, The Beast will break out, roar, and run away. German soldiers will then begin approaching, showing that Henri may have escaped the bunker, but the monster that pursued him is still very much at large. He also has little hope of escaping the approaching German troops.

How to Get the Fall Ending in Amnesia: The Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the fall ending in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to jump off the bridges in the final area in the Roman Tunnels. Players will expect this to kill Henri, but it doesn’t. Instead, whatever machine sparks electricity occasionally below the platform will charge up and display a red light before Henri is transported elsewhere. While we can’t confirm this, we expect this device to be some sort of transport to The Other World from the rest of the Amnesia series.

Is Amnesia: The Bunker Connected to the Other Amnesia Games?

Screenshot by Gamepur

We believe that, yes, Amnesia: The Bunker is connected to the rest of the Amnesia games and the series as a whole. While this has yet to be officially confirmed at the time of writing, one of the game’s endings appears to demonstrate a clear link to a place called The Other World. This is a world where the horrors of past Amnesia games have appeared from or been influenced by. When Henri falls off the bridges in the final area in the Roman Tunnels, he sees a light that sounds like it’s transporting him there, though players never get to see The Other World.

Fans have pointed out that the last location in the Roman Tunnels looks like it’s merged with The Other World. Shards of stone can be seen hovering around the location, and an eerie blue liquid fills the puddles in the crater. The machine in the game’s final area is highly reminiscent of those from other Amnesia games. It could be a completed version of something antagonists have been trying to build throughout the entire franchise. We believe that the completed machine is what mutated a soldier into The Beast and explains why so many soldiers have such vivid hallucinations of a place that sounds very much like The Other World. Players can read about these experiences in notes found around the bunker.