Apex Legends 2022 Halloween event – start date, Shadow Royale LTM, and more

Although the Beast of Prey event is currently live, Apex Legends is apparently preparing for another event to follow directly after. A collection of leaks have detailed this being a new Halloween celebration that brings more than just a themed lobby background. According to dataminers and leaked gameplay, the holiday event will hold one returning LTM, a spooky rendition of a retired map, and new, recolored Legend skins. Here’s everything we currently know about the 2022 Halloween event in Apex Legends.

What is the start date of Apex Legends’ next Halloween event?

The event’s name is still under wraps, but there is evidence that the event will begin sooner than expected. Proven leaker KralRindo has claimed on Twitter that Halloween festivities kick off with the return of the Shadow Royale LTM on October 4. The alleged date comes as a bit of a shock, considering the Beast of Prey event is slated to leave on that day. This would mark the first time Apex Legends has ever had back-to-back events. That said, developer Respawn Entertainment has not yet confirmed this, so hopeful players should taper their expectations.

What limited-time modes and maps will come to the Halloween event?

As previously noted, Shadow Royale is said to be the headline LTM — no surprise considering it also came to the Fight or Fright and Monsters Within Halloween events in years past. The game mode is certainly all but confirmed, as new assets for the mode have recently circulated on the internet. Shadow Royale consists of fallen players turning into “Shadow Forms,” allowing them to perform melee attacks and revive downed teammates. However, if an entire squad becomes Shadows, they will be eliminated from the match.

Shadow Royale Coming back at October 4, will stay for 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/fJdhUaX6eM — KralRindo (@kralrindo) September 20, 2022 via KralRindo’s Twitter

In addition to its start date, KralRindo’s reveal also hinted at the game mode having a dedicated Olympus After Dark map. The latest iteration of Olympus has been removed from the map rotation in Season 14, though the leaker believes its nighttime version will resemble its layout from Season 9. Shortly after the leak, dataminer AG420 released supposed gameplay footage of Olympus After Dark, seemingly affirming its rumored layout.

All new Apex Legends 2022 Halloween event skins

It is not understood if the festivities will coincide with a new cosmetic collect-a-thon, though recently uploaded game files from Respawn evidently reveal never-before-seen recolored skins for the event. YouTuber Hypermyst, who has correctly predicted cosmetics in the past, published an in-game video displaying three recolors for the following skins: Octane’s Steampunk Speedster, Caustic’s So Serious, and Wattson’s Cyperpunked. KralRindo has since provided additional images of these recolors on Twitter and also went as far as hinting at a new Halloween-themed Ash skin.

via Hypermyst’s YouTube

Keep in mind, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, especially as Respawn has yet to disclose these possible skins. In the meantime, this page will be updated if any further information concerning the potential Halloween event surfaces.