When will Control return to Apex Legends?

Initially, it was revealed at the start of Apex Legends’ Season 12 that limited-time game mode Control would only be available in the game for the first three weeks of the season. It came as quite a shock considering just how robust the mode is, with 18-player lobbies, a domination-style ruleset, and pre-made weapon loadouts. In result, fans have been incredibly vocal about their interest for having Control become a mainstay in Apex; so much so, it seems now developer Respawn Entertainment will not be putting the nail in Control’s coffin anytime soon.

Control is not only confirmed to return to Apex Legends, but the developer has hinted that it could return at least twice during Season 12. For one, Respawn producer Josh Medina responded to outcry over Control’s original March 1 end date on Twitter noting, “[Control has to] gotta go away for us to work on things to make it better.” Thus, players should expect some major changes the next time it returns.

It’s gotta go away for us to work on things to make it better — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) February 28, 2022 via Josh Medina’s Twitter account

Additionally, one Apex technical game designer, only known as RobotHaveGuz on Reddit, revealed on the Apex Legends subreddit that Control will debut mode-specific badges during two events in Season 12. As it has already done this during the Third Anniversary Collection event, it is safe to bet that Control returns alongside the start of either the Warriors or Unshackled event. At the time of writing, the release dates for these have not yet been announced. However, players can count on Control coming back before May, as the current season is estimated to end on May 8.

Related: Apex Legends Control LTM is a relaxing and fun change of pace from the Battle Royale formula