Are Dark and Darker servers down? Dark and Darker server status

Because Dark and Darker features robust multiplayer, it’s important to be aware of the game’s server status so that you can know when it’s safe to delve back into the dark. Server issues are an unfortunate byproduct of online gaming, so it’s beneficial to know how to check on them. That said, it’s not always the easiest way to find out when servers are down. Fortunately, we’re here to give you the best advice on how to check the Dark and Darker servers.

How to check the status of Dark and Darker game servers

Dark and Darker is developed by Ironmace Games, which is slowly but surely opening the game up to the public and testing by a larger player base. That puts strain on the servers and some issues are to be expected while the game continues to develop and grow. Ironmace will often set up maintenance that updates the game but will make the title unplayable during that time. Such updates often require the servers to be taken offline, meaning you can’t play the game while the maintenance is ongoing.

The best way to keep up with the server status for Dark and Darker is to follow the Ironmace Games Twitter account, where the company posts regular updates about the title’s development, plus any server issues and maintenance schedules. If the servers are down for you, it most likely means the game is going through a Playtest Hotfix. Hotfixes turn off servers, making matchmaking unplayable, but if you were in a dungeon when the Hotfix started, you’ll still be able to complete the quest. A Hotfix generally lasts an hour and a half, so you won’t have to wait too long when the game servers go through an update.

Alpha #4 Playtest Hotfix #4 has started. It will take about an hour and a half to complete. When the update commences you will not be able to enter the matchmaking pool. Players already in a dungeon at this time will be able to complete that adventure. — IRONMACE (@IronmaceGames) February 10, 2023

If there is no such announcement and no patches are being installed, then the issue could be on your end. Check your internet connection and your router. You might even need to contact your ISP to see if you’re having connection issues due to their maintenance or malfunction. Simple troubleshooting solutions like turning on and off your router or modem will likely fix any problems you may have with the game.

Dark and Darker is an Early Access multiplayer dungeon-crawling game that combines elements of both PvE and PvP. The game is all about gathering a party to enter a dangerous dungeon, loot it and defeat its monstrous inhabitants, while successfully fighting off other parties of adventurers who want to steal your spoils.