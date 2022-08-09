Are FIFA servers down? How to check FIFA server status

As one of the biggest franchises in gaming, when FIFA servers experience issues, it’s an issue felt around the world. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to check if the game is down or otherwise having problems.

Where to check FIFA server status

The easiest way is to head to the official EA Help page and search for the FIFA game you want to check. Near the top-right of the page is a Server Status button that, when pressed, opens a drop-down showing server statuses across every platform. The site will also list any ongoing issues not directly related to the servers, like file integrity errors and other known problems. The official EA Help Twitter will post ongoing server status updates as well. Check trending Twitter topics and the FIFA subreddit, as players often take to those mediums to report their problems.

If the site shows all servers are up, but you’re having trouble connecting, there’s an advanced troubleshooting page to see if it’s a problem on your end.

For a more granular look at how FIFA servers are functioning, check out the Steam.DB website for the FIFA game of your choice. You’ll get a quick but detailed picture of FIFA player counts daily and weekly, though this data only covers the Steam version of the game. Origin users are not counted. If the FIFA servers are unstable, you can expect to see it in the daily graphs on Steam.DB: numbers will be down, and the graph lines will be near the bottom of their screen.

You can also go outside the official channels to check servers statuses. DownDetector tracks ongoing reports of connection issues on a 24-hour basis. If things are on the fritz, the graph on the website will show significant spikes. You can report an outage yourself to add to the data set and be sure to check back regularly to see if things change.