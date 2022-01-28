Are there abilities in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

All early footage of Pokémon Legends: Arceus promised huge changes to the 25-year-old Pokémon RPG standard. The second you open the game, you can see that the tried-and-true formula is certainly getting a seismic shakeup. As welcome as this is, it definitely comes with questions. And for those who have gotten used to a certain style of battle, one huge question is whether Pokémon abilities exist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Surprisingly, Pokémon abilities are completely absent in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This marks the first time they’ve been absent since they were introduced in Gen III, which was Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. This means the Sinnoh games, which take place in the Hisui region’s future, incorporate Pokémon abilities.

As recently as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon abilities were a key strategy for assessing a matchup during Pokémon battles. Certain abilities, like Levitate, could nullify the damage of entire move types. There were even moves like Entrainment and Gravity, which affected a Pokémon’s ability in the heat of battle.

The unique battle style of your Pokémon in Legends: Arceus will depend on factors like Effort Levels and Natures. And far from making battles boring and simple, Pokémon Legends: Arceus offers new battle techniques for players to consider, such as Agile Style and Strong Style.