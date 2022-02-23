Are there any missable machine scans in Horizon Forbidden West?

Scanning the machines you come across in Horizon Forbidden West lets you in on their strengths and weaknesses, so it’s an important thing to do as soon as you spot a new machine that you haven’t seen and scanned before. Scanning every machine in Horizon Forbidden West, too, will award you with the “All Machine Types Scanned” Silver Trophy, so it’s good to know if there are any you can miss during your playthrough.

Is there a missable machine scan in Horizon Forbidden West?

There are two missable machine scans in Horizon Forbidden West. Spoiler warning: Both appear right at the end of the game and do not show up again. The two machines you can miss scanning are the Spectre and the Spectre Prime. Make sure that you scan both of them when you have the chance. You don’t want to miss out on that Silver Trophy right at the end of the game.

There are 43 different machines to scan in Horizon Forbidden West and just two are missable. Unlocking that All Machine Types Scanned Trophy should be simple enough if you’re consistent with scanning machines when they first appear.

It’s a good practice to scan a new machine every time you discover one. Click that right stick as soon as you see a previously undiscovered machine type and you won’t fret about missing any of them during your play-through of Aloy’s latest quest.