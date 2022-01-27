Are there held items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

During combat, you’ll need to use and give your Pokémon items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to heal them during a battle or afterward to prepare them for the challenges ahead. A common feature in previous Pokémon games is that your Pokémon could hold items, instantly activating them when they needed it, or they used it to boost their stats. Can your Pokémon have items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We can confirm that you can use held items in Pokémon Legends but there are only a small handful. Many of the traditional items you might have become accustomed to using won’t be featured in Pokémon Legends.

While the feature is there, you can essentially treat it as if it has been removed. So your Pokémon cannot hold items to use them in combat to heal themselves or modify status effects that damage them over time or prevent them from attacking first in combat. You’ll want to make sure you think carefully about what you’re battling against in the wild, and always make sure you have ways to prevent status effects like poison or burn to harm your Pokémon out of combat.

Because there are only a small handful of held items, make sure to craft healing items and status effect clensers to ensure you can keep your Pokémon as healthy as possible in the wild.