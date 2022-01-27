Are there trainer battles in Pokémon Legends Arceus?

The primary focus for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is for your character to explore the Hisui region and discover the many Pokémon inhabiting the region. You’ll be documenting your findings and leveling up your Pokémon along the way. While gym battles and leveling up your Pokémon is the most significant feature, there are other trainers throughout the region you could potentially battle to gain the most experience. In this guide, we cover if you have trainer battles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Although your main concern won’t be to travel in the Hisui region to collect gym badges and face these formidable challenges, there are a handful of trainer battles`. These trainers will challenge you and your Pokémon team to a duel, using the updating battling system you’ve become accustomed to while exploring the games. The trainers you’ll be battling against are known as Wardens.

A Warden is a protector of Noble Pokémon. The Noble Pokémon you find in Pokémon Legends has received a unique blessing, making them much more potent than a traditional Pokémon you’d encounter in the wild. The battles against these Pokémon are intense, and the Wardens protect these Pokémon, ensuring they have plenty of food and water offerings.

The Wardens are accomplished trainers, so make sure to bring your best teams to face off against them. The more you train your Pokémon in the wild and work with them, they will become stronger.