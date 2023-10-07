Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Dervis’ Rare Artifacts Locations

Basim reconnects with his old friend Dervis soon after entering Bagdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The man greets him warmly and offers him his old job as a thief back, in a way. From there, players are able to steal rare artifacts from citizens around the city and return them to him.

This is a nice side activity that players can keep up with as they explore the game’s map and work through the story. However, it’s nice to know that they’ve all been collected and work through them a bit faster to help unlock early upgrades.

All Dervis’ Rare Artifacts Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are Dervis’ Artifacts for players to collect in every region of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s map. We’ve broken down this guide into sections with tables for each region so players can systematically work through all of them and collect every artifact that Dervis wants.

***This guide is in progress and will be added to as we discover more of Dervis’ Artifacts***

All Dervis’ Rare Artifacts Locations in Harbiyah in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In the table below, we’ve outlined all the Dervis’ Artifacts locations in the Harbiyah region of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is the first area of the city Basim will enter after becoming a Hidden One.

Dyeing Factory This Dervis Artifact is located just outside of the Dyeing Factory where Dervis is based. It’s the tutorial Artifact that teaches players about the system, so it’s impossible to miss. Just pickpocket the citizen and get away from them quickly.

Across the River From the Dyeing Factory

This Artifact is being held by a merchant who is standing close to two guards. We found that we had to be super slick to pickpocket the Artifact and get away without causing a massive scene.

Zubaydiyah

This Artifact is also on a merchant, but he’s serving customers alongside guards. The best way to get the Artifact is by sneaking up behind the merchant, pickpocketing him, and rushing away into the vineyard behind him to avoid the guards.

Damascus Gate Prison

For this Artifact, players need to be smooth. The citizen holding it is hemmed off in a small paddock, but he calls over the nearby guards if players get the pickpocketing wrong. We did this and had to use the lift to get away before they attacked us. It takes a couple of minutes for the guards to search and move away again, so players are definitely better off not alerting them.

All Dervis’ Rare Artifacts Locations in Abbasiyah in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The table below shows every Dervis’ Artifact location in the Abbisiyah region of Baghdad. This area is open to Basim early, but it’s best to progress the story a little before venturing in.

All Dervis’ Rare Artifacts Locations in Karkh in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In this section, we’ve showcased the location of every one of Dervis’ Artifacts in the Karkh region of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This area is open to Basim early and is one of the easiest to explore after becoming a Hidden One.

All Dervis’ Rare Artifacts Locations in the Round City in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Below, we’ve highlighted the location of every one of Dervis’ Artifacts in the Round City region of Baghdad. Note that this location is locked off until later in the story, so players will need to keep playing if they want to get in and find those artifacts for Dervis.

How to Get Dervis’ Artifacts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To get Dervis’ Artifacts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players first need to explore the map of Baghdad. When they’re close to one of Dervis’ Artifacts, a pink icon will appear on the map and in the distance. All players need to do next is find the Artifact and pickpocket it from the citizen who has it.

Note that these pickpocketing sequences are much more challenging than standard ones. If players get it wrong, they won’t get the Artifact, and the citizen will alert nearby guards to Basim’s intentions. This will raise notoriety and cause nearby guards to attack Basim if he doesn’t leave pretty quickly.

Dervis’ Artifact Rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The only rewards that players will get for delivering Dervis’ Artifacts are resources for upgrades. While this may not seem like much, it’s incredibly useful because it allows Basim to upgrade gear as he acquires schematics from places like Gear Chests. It’s also a good alternative to raiding every lootable chest in the game for the very same resources.

When we discovered this activity, we went all out to find as many Dervis Artifacts as possible to help us get enough resources for the upgrade schematics we’d found already. Dervis will hand out rewards for groups of three to six artifacts, doling out more resources the more Artifacts Basim can give him.