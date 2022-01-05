Back of the library and Golden Bridle location – The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent – Genshin Impact

For The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to explore Enkanomiya. After finding the library and Enjou, it will be time to find the Golden Bridle.

The area that players will need to explore is marked on the map, so make your way to the north of the library area, grabbing any Key Sigils that you pass on the way.

When you get to the area that you need to investigate, you will find a large building with a chest inside. You need to get in and explore that chest. There will be two walls with what appears to be ice/glass on the bottom. These can be moved using nearby mechanisms that you can hit with your weapon to move the walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the locations of each one show on the map above, the screenshot below. You will need to hit the one on the right first, then head to the one on the left and hit that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After hitting both mechanisms and moving the walls you’ll have a clear passage to the chest, which contains the Golden Bridle. Once you have it, bring it back to Enjou at the library to continue the quest.