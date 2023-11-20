Baldur’s Gate 3: 12 Best BG3 Finesse Weapons, Ranked

Baldur’s Gate 3’s finesse weapons aren’t for everyone. Only the nimble-handed and quick-witted can equip them. For me, this means all finesse-tagged weapons went straight to my rotten soldier, my good-time boy —Astarion.

I’m a hoarder, but Baldur’s Gate 3 loves to throw daggers, swords, and scimitars at you. Karlach bears the weight, but it’s still a ton of Finesse weapons to sift through. Still, I’ve curated the entire compendium of finesse weapons to bring you the best of the best because we all know those end-game encounters won’t be easy with the level 12 cap.

12. Rhapsody

Image by Gamepur

This is a magnificent weapon, sure. I just expected more from the loot that the so-feared Cazador Szarr — a big bad vampire whose boss battle has been building up since Act 1 and took me 11 consecutive tries to beat, mind you — would drop upon being defeated.

Still, the Rhapsody amplifies Attack Rolls, damage, and Spell Save DCs. It’s a crescendo in combat that rewards dexterity and adeptness.

11. Justiciar’s Scimitar

Image by Gamepur

The Justiciar’s Scimitar also comes with a fair share of concealment prowess and a chance to blind enemies. It’s a finesse scimitar you can get in the Gauntlet of Shar, and it makes you feel like a true wielder of the night. If anyone is going for the Dark Shadowheart playthrough, brace for her most unflattering haircut — and this weapon is a non-negotiable addition.

10. Pelorsun Blade

Image by Gamepur

The Pelorsun Blade is a one-of-a-kind rapier that deals radiant damage, which would have been super useful during Act 2. Alas, you’ll only get it in Cazador’s Palace during Act 3. What I wouldn’t do for a time machine.

Still, even when the dark isn’t haunting you in every corner of Baldur’s Gate, the Pelorsun Blade is one of the best finesse weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

9. The Stillmaker

Image by Gamepur

The Stillmaker’s is hidden beneath the Open Hand Temple, along with a fun main quest that turns you into a detective all of a sudden.

The reason it’s so powerful is because it grants the wielder the Hold Person spell. Most wizards and clerics already have this spell, but it can be deadly in the hands of an agile rogue.

8. Arcane Absorption Dagger

Nothing is more vital to your combat strategy than having available spell slots. That’s likely part of the reason you’re deciding to long rest. Another less combat-focused decision might be to see those cheeky romance scenes.

In any case, the Arcane Absorption Dagger’s rare prowess lies in replenishing spent spell slots. It elevates it to a necessity for any caster seeking resilience in the fray, which instantly makes it one of the best finesse weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

7. The Sword of Life Stealing

Image by Gamepur

The Sword of Life Stealing is a very rare sword you can get from Dammon, the one blacksmith we all like to thirst over, during Act 2. It’s equipped with necrotic damage and temporary hit points, which can transform skirmishes into a macabre ballet. Each critical hit earns you some HP back, which is a blessing, given how challenging this game can sometimes be.

6. Selune’s Spear of Night

Image by Gamepur

If you instead decide to guide Shadowheart into the light, ultimately letting her drop the Shar worshipper act, you’ll get Slune’s Spear of the Night. And yes, you’ll also get a more flattering hairstyle for Shart for the entirety of Act 3.

Needless to say, this weapon can deal quite a lot of damage and comes with a bunch of extra perks for passive checks, new spells, and actions.

5. Bloodthirst

Image by Gamepur

The Blade of the First Blood comes with an Improved Critical ability and a +2 enchantment, which makes it feel like an upgraded weapon. Just like Orin’s weapon, it exploits the enemy’s weaknesses to sneak in critical hits. For those seeking not just power but a legend to wield, it stands as an emblem of both.

4. Infernal Rapier

Image by Gamepur

The Infernal Rapier is a very rare sword that comes from completing Wyll’s companion quest. It’s got the ability to elevate Spell Save DCs, which adds a strategic edge in battle. 30

This weapon was my first introduction to Planar Allies, and the concept blew my mind. You can summon a Cambion to act like a temporary party member, and they absolutely wreck any enemy in sight. The Infernal Rapier is one of the best finesse weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3, without a doubt.

3. The Dancing Breeze

Image by Gamepur

The Dancing Breeze is one of the few glaives that come with the finesse attribute equipped. This will give classes like rogue access to a series of skills that make them extremely strong for an agile character. With its Whirlwind Attack action, you can slice through multiple foes in a mesmerizing display. This finesse weapon completely flips the tables around, and it doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the best finesse weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

2. Duellist’s Prerogative

Image by Gamepur

You can get the Duellist’s Prerogative through the Save Varna quest. After that, it’s just game over for your enemies.

This legendary finesse rapier deals piercing, necrotic, and fire damage. Plus, it scores critical hits on a roll of 19, potentially killing any regular foe in one hit.

1. Crimson Mischief

Image by Gamepur

Crimson Mischief is a legendary shortsword with a knack for exploiting weaknesses. You get it from the epic boss fight against Orin the Red. The rush of dealing devastating piercing and necrotic damage leaves foes trembling.

This finesse weapon, which is undeniably the best in all of Baldur’s Gate 3, comes with Prey Upon the Weak skill, which makes it deal even more piercing damage. It just wrecks everything in sight.