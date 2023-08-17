The 5 Best (and 5 Worst) Spells and Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, spells and cantrips turn battles into epic displays of arcane might or unfortunate displays of misfired magic. Seasoned wizards and fledgling sorcerers alike will know that the choice of spells can make or break your experience in the game. This article delves into the best and worst spells and cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you can decide which ones are better left out of the spell hotbar.

The 5 Worst Baldur’s Gate 3 Spells and Cantrips

Though spells and cantrips are meant to serve as the cornerstone of magical prowess, some fail to reach their potential.

5. Burning Hands

Screenshot by Gamepur

While not entirely useless, Burning Hands faces stiff competition from other AoE spells. Its limited range and straightforward damage output can’t quite compete with the synergy of better spells. In a spellbook filled with powerful options, Burning Hands feels lackluster and costly. It’s just so meh.

4. Goodberry

Screenshot by Gamepur

The idea of magical berries that heal seems appealing, but Goodberry falls short in practice. The meager 1d4 healing per berry feels insignificant in combat, and its leading healing utility isn’t handy for reviving downed allies. With other efficient healing options like Healing Word available, Goodberry struggles to earn its spot in the spell roster. If only it had a much more potent upgrade, perhaps I would consider using this druid spell.

3. Stinking Cloud

Screenshot by Gamepur

This cloud of noxious gas has potential, but its reliance on poison damage and constitution saving throws make it less effective against many enemies.

Plus, the concentration requirement competes with more versatile spells of the same level. While it might have its moments, Stinking Cloud often disappoints over other crowd-control options. And I simply can’t take it seriously — it’s a fart spell, you guys.

2. Crown of Madness

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crown of Madness is a spell that sounds intriguing on paper but falls flat in execution. Targeting humanoid creatures and forcing them to attack their allies should be a brilliant strategy. Plus, its icon makes it looks like Tasha’s Hideous Laughter’s update, but it’s sadly not.

Due to the AI’s quirks, Crown of Madness often results in chaotic and unpredictable behavior. With spells like Hold Person offering superior control, Crown of Madness is left in the shadows of its potential.

1. True Strike

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alluring promise of an advantage on attacks comes at a steep cost. Spending an action to grant an advantage on a single target for the next two turns is inefficient compared to the direct damage of regular attacks. It’s honestly been sitting in my hotbar, unused for hours and hours of gameplay.

While it might find niche use with specific character builds, it pales compared to other spells that can boost damage output without the concentration requirement.

The 5 Best Spells & Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Among the massive arsenal of spells and cantrips that Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer, a few gems shine brightly, offering strategic depth and powerful impact.

5. Healing Word

Screenshot by Gamepur

Healing Word is a combat lifesaver, allowing characters to bounce back from near-death experiences with incredible efficiency. Its ability to revive allies with a bonus action and mitigate damage through swift healing turns battles in your favor. When paired with the right strategy, Healing Word can change the tide of combat. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had Shadowheart revive my almost-dead party members with this spell.

4. Fog Cloud

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fog Cloud is a game-changer when used wisely. For the longest time, I wasted actions, spell slots and turns using this attack on enemies. But actually, fog cloud works best when cast on your only party.

Its ability to control enemy aggro and alter terrain is unmatched. While its AI interaction might not be perfect, using the cloud defensively can create fortifications that enemies can’t easily breach. This spell shines in encounters where positioning and control are paramount, making it a must-have for any tactician.

3. Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bringing chaos to the enemy ranks, Tasha’s Hideous Laughter incapacitates foes, making them laugh manically. It grants an advantage for critical hits while maintaining an upper hand in control. Though similar to Sleep, its saving throw condition and potential for strategic shutdowns elevate its status, especially in encounters where a single foe poses the greatest threat. This spell’s ranking is fueled by two things: first, the sheer joy of hearing every character’s maniacal laughter, and second, its role in helping me conquer the hellish boss battle against Raphael.

2. Haste

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unleashing the power of Haste on a melee fighter is a game-changer. With an extra action per turn, the recipient can perform a flurry of attacks, significantly boosting their damage output. The ability to extend the spell’s effects to two allies using Sorcerer’s Metamagic adds a strategic layer, ensuring that Haste remains a top-tier pick.

1. Create/Destroy Water

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once a humble and overlooked spell, Create or Destroy Water skyrocketed to S-tier when I realized I could use it to double the damage.

Its ability to create water puddles that amplify the damage of lightning and cold spells is nothing short of brilliant. This synergy turns ordinary attacks into devastating combos, making it a cornerstone of strategic spellcasting.