Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Aid the Underduke in BG3

As you explore Baldur’s Gate 3, several individuals will need your assistance as you progress through the game. They may not all request it, but they need it, regardless. One of the more reluctant people looking for your help is the leader of the Guild in Baldur’s Gate, and they’re fighting against a new criminal family led by the Stone Lord.

You’ll have the chance to assist the Guild leader, Nine-Fingers, and help them keep control of the Guild. Depending on your playthrough, you might be trying to assist the Absolute, and overthrow Nine-Fingers, if you’d prefer. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Aid the Underduke in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find the Guild in the Undercity in Baldur’s Gate 3

After speaking with the two shady characters in the Sharess’ Caress, your next task will be to track down where you can find the Guild in Baldur’s Gate. The only way you can track them down is by making your way to the Lower Cities and reaching any of the manholes that you find while exploring this region of Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you’re in the Undercity, it’s time to make your way to the southern part of the map and locate the Guild’s base of operations.

When you arrive, speak with Nine-Fingers to get the lay of the land and work on Jaheria’s side story as she tries to track down Minsc. However, the person you want to speak with will be the Guild bursar, Uktar, who can tell you that Nine-Fingers is planning to ambush the Stone Lord at the City’s Counting Hall. You’ll need to sneak into the Counting House’s vault and get inside. The way you go about this is up to you; speaking with the Head Clerk in the front area is the quickest way to do it, with some Skill Check rolls to convince them to let you in and give you a pass.

Where to Find The Stone Lord in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group reach the lower levels and into the vault, a fight will break out between the Stone Lord and the Counting House staff. You’ll need to dispatch the Stone Lond’s minions and follow them into the sewer. They might lose you, but we were able to discover their location on the west side of the Undercity.

For Jaheria’s quest, make sure to knock out the Stone Lord, but you can freely take out the other enemies you encounter when you reach this location. Now, for the Underduke quest, make sure to loot the Zhentarim agent who was meeting the Stone Lord, and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group will learn that they’re planning to turn on Nine-Fingers. The Doppelganger pretending to be Jaheria will have a note on them explaining they’re going to try and overthrow Nine-Fingers.

Defending Nine-Fingers or Siding With Zhentarim in Baldur’s Gate 3

Return to the Guildhouse in the Undercity, and speak with Nine-Fingers. However, a fight between the Zhentarim and the Guild will break out, and you’ll have a chance to pick a side. You’ll have to choose between siding with Nine-Fingers or the Zhentarim. The choice will depend on your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, but if you’re trying to go against the Absolute, I’d recommend siding with Nine-Fingers and keeping her in power.

After you assist Nine-Fingers, return to her office and she’ll explain that she will side with you when the city enters the final battle. You can count on her to aid you during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough; her people will be ready to fight.